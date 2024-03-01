MGM RESORTS & BETMGM STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIP WITH KINDBRIDGE, FURTHERING SUPPORT FOR PROBLEM GAMBLING RESEARCH & TREATMENT

Collaboration coincides with entertainment leaders' support of Problem Gambling Awareness Month

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and BetMGM announced today new groundbreaking initiatives in collaboration with Kindbridge designed to support problem gambling research and mental health services. Kindbridge Research Institute and Kindbridge Behavioral Health are organizations that aim to better understand the problems that exist within at-risk communities, delivering evidence-based treatment for gambling disorder.

The partnerships and collaborations break down as follows:

MGM Resorts & Kindbridge Research Institute

As part of its commitment to responsible gaming research, MGM Resorts has donated $100,000 to Kindbridge Research Institute in support of a voluntary medication trial for veterans experiencing gambling addiction in Las Vegas. This first-of-its-kind treatment aims to reduce gambling urges and symptom severity among veterans with gambling disorder.

"This contribution will help explore and identify innovative treatment for a population our company cares deeply about," said Stephen Martino, Senior Vice President and Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts. "We have a longstanding commitment to supporting military members and their families year-round and are privileged to invest in research that benefits this important community."

Research will be completed by treatment providers at the Las Vegas Veterans Affairs Residential Recovery and Renewal Center (LVR3) in partnership with the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. The study is part of Kindbridge Research Institute's 50x4vets program, a multi-year research initiative aimed at increasing research on gambling disorder in veterans by fifty times in four years.

"This is such a promising intervention," said Nathan D. Smith, Executive Director of Kindbridge Research Institute. "We are so grateful for MGM Resorts' support of this research to improve the lives of veterans and extend the work of the many great scientists, treatment providers, and donors of the 50x4vets program."

BetMGM & Kindbridge Behavioral Health

BetMGM has announced it will expand its relationship with Kindbridge Behavioral Health to offer problem gambling referrals in Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, Nevada, Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ontario. This comes as BetMGM reaches its sixth month in the Kindbridge Colorado Pilot Program.

"We are proud to lead the way in providing individuals with this potentially life-changing support and are pleased with how the program has performed so far," said Rhea Loney, BetMGM's Chief Compliance Officer. "This expanded investment underscores our dedication to ensuring those who need care can receive it. As access to sports betting and online gaming continues to grow, so should access to problem gambling treatment and care."

This unprecedented collaboration between an online operator and a treatment provider offers direct access to comprehensive mental health assessments, treatment, and group support services. As a result, a number of Colorado residents who have opted to be banned from gambling through the state's self-exclusion program are now actively receiving referrals for voluntary treatment from BetMGM.

"We welcome BetMGM's decision to extend mental health services to players in distress across multiple jurisdictions," added Daniel Umfleet, CEO of Kindbridge Behavioral Health. "This initiative is a positive step toward supporting individuals facing challenges with gambling. It underscores the importance of accessible help and the role we all play in fostering safer gaming environments."

This news comes as MGM Resorts and BetMGM join the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) in recognizing March as Problem Gambling Awareness Month (PGAM). Throughout the month, new GameSense messaging will be displayed prominently throughout MGM Resorts properties nationwide, as well as in the BetMGM app. GameSense is an industry-leading responsible gaming program first developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The program focuses on positive, transparent, and proactive interactions with guests and customers about how to gamble responsibly.

Additional Commitments

MGM Resorts and BetMGM provide all employees with comprehensive and research-based responsible gaming training throughout the year. This training empowers employees to proactively promote responsible play and address problem gambling concerns through GameSense.

The MGM Resorts and BetMGM responsible gaming employee training program through GameSense has been assigned to more than 64,000 employees this year. More than 400 of those employees have already completed the highest level of trainings, earning the title of GameSense Advisor.

GameSense Advisors are staffed at each MGM Rewards desk across the country, ready to provide assistance and support to guests and their families.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM also continue in their partnership with the American Gaming Association's (AGA) Have A Game Plan. ® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible, legal sports wagering.

For more information, follow @mgmresorts and @BetMGM on X (formerly Twitter).

