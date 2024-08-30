MGM RESORTS & BETMGM TO INCREASE RESPONSIBLE GAMING MESSAGING AT NFL STADIUMS DURING UPCOMING SEASON

Companies also announce expansion of partnerships promoting responsible gaming & consumer education

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") and BetMGM announced today that they are once again partnering with the American Gaming Association (AGA) to promote Responsible Gaming Education Month (RGEM 2024) in September. The two companies will execute their responsible gaming campaign at designated National Football League (NFL) stadiums for the second year, with increased exposure for GameSense®, GameSense is an industry-leading responsible gaming program first developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC). The program focuses on positive, transparent, and proactive engagements with guests and customers about how to gamble responsibly. With this development, GameSense marketing will appear more often and in more prominent venue locations during each game.

GameSense messaging will be promoted at the following stadiums:

Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas Raiders)

Empower Field at Mile High (Denver Broncos)

Ford Field (Detroit Lions)

GHEA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City Chiefs)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore Ravens)

MetLife Stadium (New York Jets)

Nissan Stadium (Tennessee Titans)

State Farm Stadium (Arizona Cardinals)

In 2023, MGM Resorts and BetMGM were among the first gaming operators to promote responsible gaming through marketing within League stadiums.

"We're excited to bring responsible gaming initiatives directly to fans in these NFL venues again this season," said Rhea Loney, Chief Compliance Officer, BetMGM. "We are setting a new standard for safety and awareness in the industry. At BetMGM, we believe that protecting our players and promoting responsible play is essential to the future of sports betting."

BetMGM will also add to its catalogue of advertisements in the coming months that highlight its comprehensive responsible gaming resources. The spots will feature brand ambassadors sharing engaging messaging, similar to its highly regarded responsible gaming commercial featuring NHL MVP Connor McDavid.

Also, coinciding with RGEM 2024, MGM Resorts is announcing a $440,000 contribution to fund responsible gaming research through the International Center for Responsible Gaming and Kindbridge Research Institute. These studies aim to advance industry best practices and fill significant research gaps on under-studied populations, including women military Veterans.

Stephen Martino, SVP and Chief Compliance Officer, MGM Resorts, said, "The importance of responsible gaming research funding cannot be overstated. As a gaming industry leader, it's imperative that our company supports efforts to better understand the diverse impact gambling has on various populations, including those that may be at greater risk of developing problematic behaviors."

Throughout RGEM 2024, MGM Resorts and BetMGM will continue to conduct extensive training to raise employee awareness of responsible gaming. Recently, MGM Resorts' GameSense Advisor Program certified more than 500 customer-facing employees, equipping them with the skills and confidence to educate customers about casino games and empower them to make informed decisions. BetMGM will also deploy extensive employee training, including additional education for its VIP Staff, while advancing responsible gaming through lived experiences with its EPIC Global Solutions partnership.

Additionally in September, new GameSense messaging will be displayed prominently on table games throughout MGM Resorts' properties nationwide. Similar messaging will continue to be featured on all slot machines, 8,000 of which include QR codes offering access to responsible gaming information and educational materials from GameSense. Responsible gaming tips will also appear on MGM Resorts' Las Vegas marquees and on more than 35,000 screens across the company's portfolio. BetMGM will release improved responsible gaming tools within its platform as well. These tools are designed to help players manage their budgets, stay within their limits, and promote a responsible and sustainable entertainment experience.

MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue their partnership with the AGA's Have A Game Plan. ® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering. The campaign aims to protect customers and reinforces the use of regulated markets, which prioritizes player protection and safeguards.

Joe Maloney, SVP Strategic Communications, American Gaming Association, said, "Collaboration is integral to strengthening our collective responsibility efforts. Both in their work with the AGA and throughout the legal, regulated gaming industry, MGM Resorts and BetMGM continue to be leaders in forming innovative partnerships that are advancing responsible gaming in meaningful ways."

