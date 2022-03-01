MGM RESORTS AND BETMGM STRENGTHEN UNIFIED COMMITMENT TO RESPONSIBLE GAMING

LAS VEGAS, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and BetMGM today announced the next evolution of their responsible gaming initiative providing the gaming industry's most comprehensive tools for both in-person and online gaming to help players make responsible, informed decisions. The announcement comes as MGM Resorts and BetMGM join the National Council on Problem Gambling in promoting Problem Gambling Awareness Month throughout March.

MGM Resorts' casino floors now feature a variety of slot machines with QR codes that offer access to responsible gaming information and educational materials from GameSense. GameSense is an industry-leading program, first developed and licensed to MGM Resorts in 2017 by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent, and proactive conversations with players about how to gamble responsibly. Recently, MGM Resorts expanded its GameSense Advisor employee training program by certifying more than 180 GameSense Advisors who are now staffed at each MGM Rewards desk across the country. Also, GameSense signage is now being featured prominently throughout properties and on marquees.

"As we enter our fifth year with GameSense, we remain focused on offering new and innovative resources to our guests, designed to increase responsible gaming awareness and to promote healthy play," said MGM Resorts CEO & President Bill Hornbuckle. "GameSense remains an instrumental part of our guest service model and we're confident that it has and will continue to make a difference."

March marks the full integration of GameSense into BetMGM's desktop and mobile platforms, providing customers with the same GameSense experience they have grown to count on at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. This complements BetMGM's already existing responsible gaming tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience. Through GameSense, BetMGM will proactively promote and encourage responsible gaming with customers. GameSense's integration into BetMGM offers information on how to set responsible gaming limits, dispels common gambling myths, explains the basic rules to understand how gambling works, and gives easily accessible resources for customers and their families to receive support and assistance for anyone concerned about problem gambling. Throughout the month, employees will also receive GameSense training to reinforce BetMGM's commitment and approach to responsible gambling.

Adam Greenblatt, BetMGM CEO, said, "Our industry is expanding at a rapid rate as more markets legalize sports betting, and we're committed to growing the right way. It is important to empower and educate our customers, and the enhancements we've invested into GameSense within BetMGM provides the best information and guest services for players to bet responsibly."

Additionally, in September 2021, MGM Resorts and BetMGM joined the American Gaming Association (AGA) as official partners of its Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering.

For more information, follow @BetMGM and @mgmresorts on Twitter.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About British Company Lottery Corporate

BCLC, British Columbia Lottery Corporation, is a social purpose company operating in the province of British Columbia, Canada. It has proudly conducted and managed responsible gambling entertainment that generates income to benefit British Columbians since 1985. BCLC's ambition is to have the healthiest players in the world by achieving a higher standard of care and support with comprehensive, evidence-based player-health programs. BCLC's GameSense program incorporates responsible gambling resources and education into the customer service model – providing players with tools and supports to make healthy, positive-play decisions. The program has earned international recognition from the World Lottery Association, the National Council on Problem Gambling and the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries as a best-practice approach to communicating industry-leading player-health concepts. BCLC has licensed GameSense to a number of jurisdictions across Canada and the U.S. To learn more about GameSense visit: www.gamesense.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, MGM Resorts' expectations regarding the timing of the expected roll out of the reimagined loyalty program. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to MGM Resorts' ability to roll out the loyalty program on the terms described herein or all, the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on MGM Resorts' business, the effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

