MGM Resorts, BetMGM and The National Hockey League Announce Partnership Extension

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International, BetMGM, a leading sports betting and digital gaming operator, and the National Hockey League (NHL) today announced a multi-year extension of their groundbreaking partnership. The news comes as MGM Resorts, which operates T-Mobile Arena, prepares to host Honda NHL® All-Star Weekend festivities in Las Vegas Feb. 4-5. Several special events will take place at MGM Resorts' iconic properties along the Las Vegas Strip as well.

As an official sports betting and resort partner of the NHL, BetMGM and MGM Resorts will continue using NHL brands to enhance the experience for both customers and guests. BetMGM and MGM Resorts will continue to be integrated into the NHL's jewel events, with camera-visible signage and on-site activation opportunities. Additionally, BetMGM and MGM Resorts will maintain the ability to reach hockey fans through communications to subscribers from the NHL's fan database.

Both brands leverage NHL media channels, including BetMGM odds integration within the NHL Network's "Showcase Odds" segment and MGM Resorts sponsoring a look at the NHL® All-Star "First Timers" across NHL social platforms. MGM Resorts became the NHL's first official sports betting partner in 2018.

"We are thrilled to renew our partnership with MGM Resorts and BetMGM," said Evin Dobson, NHL Group Vice President, Partnership Marketing. "Our extension enables us to continue to work together on delivering innovative content programming to connect with our passionate fans. We look forward to continuing to grow our relationship with MGM Resorts and BetMGM and collaborate on new opportunities for fan engagement."

Lance Evans, Senior Vice President, Sports & Sponsorships, MGM Resorts, said, "Our partnership with the NHL has been a tremendous success, allowing us to provide guests and hockey fans with unparalleled access to their favorite teams. Alongside BetMGM, we remain committed to helping the League grow its audience, while offering fans new and entertaining experiences."

BetMGM Chief Executive Officer Adam Greenblatt added, "This collaboration allows BetMGM to deliver the best-in-class hockey product, including a wide-variety of NHL wagering options. We will continue to work with the League to reach new fans, as we expand into new markets."

BetMGM, MGM Resorts and the NHL share the priority of encouraging responsible gaming activity. All three are official partners of the American Gaming Association's Have A Game Plan.® Bet Responsibly.™ public service campaign to educate new and seasoned bettors on responsible sports wagering.

Have A Game Plan aims to promote responsible sports wagering to new consumers and seasoned bettors. Additionally, MGM Resorts and BetMGM are dedicated to GameSense. GameSense is an industry-leading program, developed and licensed to MGM Resorts by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC), focusing on positive, transparent and proactive conversations with customers and guests about how to gamble responsibly.

For information regarding responsible gaming, visit https://www.mgmresorts.com/en/gamesense.html.

NHL and the NHL Shield are registered trademarks and the NHL All-Star logo is a trademark of the National Hockey League. NHL and NHL team marks are the property of the NHL and its teams. © NHL 2022. All Rights Reserved.

About the NHL

The National Hockey League (NHL®), founded in 1917, consists of 32 Member Clubs. Each team roster reflects the League's international makeup with players from more than 20 countries represented, all vying for the most cherished and historic trophy in professional sports – the Stanley Cup®. Every year, the NHL entertains more than 670 million fans in-arena and through its partners on national television and radio; more than 191 million followers - league, team and player accounts combined - across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube; and more than 100 million fans online at NHL.com. The League broadcasts games in more than 160 countries and territories through its rightsholders including ESPN, Turner Sports and NHL NetworkMC in the U.S.; Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada; Viaplay in the Nordic Region; Yandex in Russia; and CCTV and Tencent in China; and reaches fans worldwide with games available to stream in every country. Fans are engaged across the League's digital assets on mobile devices via the free NHL® App; across nine social media platforms; on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™; and on NHL.com, available in nine languages and featuring unprecedented access to player and team statistics as well as every regular-season and playoff game box score dating back to the League's inception, powered by SAP. NHL Original Productions and NHL Studios produce compelling original programming featuring unprecedented access to players, coaches and League and team personnel for distribution across the NHL's social and digital platforms.

The NHL is committed to building healthy and vibrant communities using the sport of hockey to celebrate fans of every race, color, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, and socio-economic status. The NHL's Hockey Is For Everyone™ initiative reinforces that the official policy of the sport is one of inclusion on the ice, in locker rooms, boardrooms and stands. The NHL is expanding access and opportunity for people of all backgrounds and abilities to play hockey, fostering more inclusive environments and growing the game through a greater diversity of participants. To date, the NHL has invested more than $100 million in youth hockey and grassroots programs, with a commitment to invest an additional $5 million for diversity and inclusion programs over the next year.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed, state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://www.betmgm.com/.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 32 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

