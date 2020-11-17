MGM Resorts Builds Customer 360 with Amperity's CDP to Redefine Customer Experience and Marketing

MGM partnered with Amperity as a foundational part of their five-year digital transformation plan, replacing older systems where customer data took days to access and was often fragmented and inaccurate. With Amperity's platform assembling a Customer 360 and making it readily available, MGM is reaching their customers with messages and promotions at key moments before, during, or after guest visits to provide an elevated experience and drive more engagement.

"Being able to trust our data and have access to it in less than an hour has been a complete game-changer," said Prakash Ranjan, VP of Engineering, Marketing Technology & Digital Ventures at MGM. "We had teams across the enterprise debating the accuracy and validity of their customer data models, but with Amperity, we're no longer wasting time figuring out who our customers truly are. Each one of those teams can now do something more productive and in the best interest of our guests."

With Amperity's CDP, MGM has now achieved:

A single universal Customer 360 database replacing multiple separate team databases

Significant deduplication of records for greater accuracy in reaching customers

The ability to create flexible predictive modeling accounting for customer experiences beyond gaming

"The Travel & Hospitality industry is under extraordinary pressure to deliver business results despite the weight of everyday operations," said Kabir Shahani, CEO of Amperity. "It's enterprise brands like MGM Resorts who have quickly recognized that without a comprehensive customer data foundation, their business is too prone to error, too slow, and lack the capabilities to positively impact their bottom line. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Prakash and his team are helping the company experience strong business results by taking the necessary steps to tighten the loop between data-based insights and the guest experience."

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings in the United States and Macau, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry such as Bellagio, MGM Grand, ARIA and Park MGM. The Company's 50/50 venture, ROAR Digital LLC, offers U.S. sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through the integrated resort opportunity in Japan. Through its "Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet" initiative, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests, and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at www.mgmresorts.com. Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on Twitter as well as Facebook and Instagram.

About Amperity

Amperity's mission is to help companies use data to serve their customers. Amperity's enterprise Customer Data Platform has revolutionized the way brands identify, understand, and connect with their customers by leveraging AI to deliver a truly comprehensive and actionable Customer 360. This multi-patented unified view improves marketing performance, fuels accurate customer insights, and enables world-class customer experiences. With Amperity, technical teams are freed from endless integration and data management, and business teams have direct access to the comprehensive data they need to build long-term customer loyalty and drive growth. Amperity serves many of the world's most loved brands, including Alaska Airlines, Kroger, DICK's Sporting Goods, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, MGM Resorts, Lucky Brand, Kendra Scott, Planet Fitness, Kenneth Cole, e.l.f. Cosmetics, Seattle Sounders FC, Crocs, Stanley, Endeavour Drinks, and many more. To learn more, visit amperity.com .

