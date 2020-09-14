MGM Resorts Completes Reopenings Of Properties Worldwide With Return Of Park MGM And NoMad Las Vegas On September 30

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) announced today that Park MGM and NoMad Las Vegas will open their doors on September 30, completing the reopening of all of its properties around the world following closures earlier this year amid the Covid-19 crisis. Upon reopening, Park MGM/NoMad will be The Strip's first fully smoke-free casino resort.

"Opening Park MGM and NoMad represent significant milestones, as they are the last of our properties to welcome back employees and guests alike," said Bill Hornbuckle, MGM Resorts CEO and President. "The last six months have presented extraordinary challenges and I could not be prouder of the MGM Resorts team for the tireless effort required to get us here. There is much work ahead as we remain focused on the health and safety of our employees and guests, but this is an important moment for us."

Park MGM & NoMad Las Vegas

Park MGM is The Strip's newest destination resort, having been completed in late 2018, and has quickly become one of the city's go-to places for entertainment, dining and more. While amenities will be limited initially at opening, guests will be able to enjoy many of the resort's most popular outlets including the vibrant Italian marketplace, Eataly; Bavette's Steakhouse; Primrose; and the pool. NoMad Las Vegas, the intimate luxury hotel-within-a-hotel at Park MGM, also will begin welcoming guests on September 30. Days and hours of operation at all venues will vary. For a full listing of amenities, please visit mgmresorts.com. Complimentary self-parking will be available for guests; valet parking will not be operational at this time.

Anton Nikodemus, President of MGM Resorts' Las Vegas Portfolio, said, "As we looked toward our reopening, we identified an opportunity to be responsive to recurring guest demand for a fully non-smoking casino resort on The Strip. With an expansive Las Vegas portfolio, MGM Resorts is able to offer an array of options for visitors, all within the MGM Resorts family."

The Company also noted that its Four Seasons Las Vegas property will reopen on September 25.

HEALTH & SAFETY

The health and safety of employees and guests has been at the forefront of MGM Resorts' planning since the onset of the Covid-19 crisis earlier this year. The company's comprehensive "Seven-Point Safety Plan" is a multi-layered set of protocols and procedures designed in conjunction with medical and scientific experts to mitigate the spread of the virus, protect customers and employees and rapidly respond to potential new cases. The full plan can be reviewed at mgmresorts.com. The company continues to evaluate and evolve its safety protocols. Key initiatives include:

Employee screening, temperature checks and COVID-19 specific training

COVID-19 testing for employees as they return to work in partnership with the local medical community

Employees and guests are required to wear masks. Complimentary masks are provided as needed

A physical distancing policy has been implemented, with floor guides serving as reminders

For areas where physical distancing presents challenges, plexiglass barriers have been installed, or other measures will be used to reduce risks

Standalone handwashing stations designed by MGM Resorts conveniently located on casino floors

Contactless Check-In through the MGM Resorts App allows hotel guests to go through the check-in process on their personal devices, minimizing interactions

Guestroom Attendants wear masks and gloves while cleaning each room and change gloves between guestrooms

In addition to increased and enhanced routine cleaning of guestrooms and public spaces based on CDC guidance, electrostatic sprayers are utilized in many large public spaces so that disinfectant is applied efficiently

Digital menus are available to view on personal mobile devices via QR codes in the company's food and beverage outlets

To minimize groups congregating while they wait, restaurant guests receive text message notification when their tables are ready

