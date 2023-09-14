MGM Resorts Confirms Cyber Attack Forced the Closure of Multiple Hotel Casinos, Raising Questions About a Possible Data Breach

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

14 Sep, 2023, 08:43 ET

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts recently confirmed that the company experienced what appears to be a massive cyberattack, causing the company to shut down operations at multiple properties. While still in the process of dealing with the incident, they haven't yet confirmed whether any consumer or employee data was leaked. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating potential claims of anyone affected by the MGM Resorts breach, hoping to inform them of the risks they might face in the wake of a breach and their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of countless MGM Resorts guests and employees could be at risk after the company confirmed that it was the target of a cyberattack. On Sunday, September 10, 2023, MGM Resorts posted a notice on a temporary website indicating that the company's actual website was down. They told reporters that the company's technological problems stemmed from a cyberattack that MGM believes could pose a "material risk to the company."

As of Wednesday, September 13, 2023, MGM Resorts' corporate email, restaurant reservation and hotel booking systems all remain down. The system MGM uses for its digital room keys is also down.

Upon learning of the cyberattack, MGM Resorts indicated that it "notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems." A company representative went on to explain that the MGM investigation is "ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter."

In the wake of a data breach, companies typically work to bring their systems online, eradicate the threat, and then look into whether any confidential data was compromised. At this early point, the company has neither confirmed nor denied that the incident resulted in an MGM data breach. However, as MGM makes strides towards addressing and eventually overcoming the incident, MGM will likely provide additional updates.

If you receive a data breach notice from MGM Resorts, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an MGM Resorts Data Breach Letter?

In the event of an MGM data breach, individuals who receive a data breach letter from MGM Resorts should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from MGM Resorts may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the MGM Resorts data breach, contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/mgm-resorts-data-breach-investigation/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Media Contact:
Richard Console
Console & Associates, P.C.
866-778-5500
[email protected] 

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

Also from this source

Console & Associates, P.C.: PurFoods dba Mom's Meals Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of Over 1.2 Million Consumers

Console & Associates, P.C.: Hub International Limited Reports Data Breach Exposing as Many as 479k Social Security Numbers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.