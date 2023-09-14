MGM Resorts Confirms Cyber Attack Forced the Closure of Multiple Hotel Casinos, Raising Questions About a Possible Data Breach

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts recently confirmed that the company experienced what appears to be a massive cyberattack, causing the company to shut down operations at multiple properties. While still in the process of dealing with the incident, they haven't yet confirmed whether any consumer or employee data was leaked. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating potential claims of anyone affected by the MGM Resorts breach, hoping to inform them of the risks they might face in the wake of a breach and their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of countless MGM Resorts guests and employees could be at risk after the company confirmed that it was the target of a cyberattack. On Sunday, September 10, 2023, MGM Resorts posted a notice on a temporary website indicating that the company's actual website was down. They told reporters that the company's technological problems stemmed from a cyberattack that MGM believes could pose a "material risk to the company."

As of Wednesday, September 13, 2023, MGM Resorts' corporate email, restaurant reservation and hotel booking systems all remain down. The system MGM uses for its digital room keys is also down.

Upon learning of the cyberattack, MGM Resorts indicated that it "notified law enforcement and took prompt action to protect our systems and data, including shutting down certain systems." A company representative went on to explain that the MGM investigation is "ongoing, and we are working diligently to determine the nature and scope of the matter."

In the wake of a data breach, companies typically work to bring their systems online, eradicate the threat, and then look into whether any confidential data was compromised. At this early point, the company has neither confirmed nor denied that the incident resulted in an MGM data breach. However, as MGM makes strides towards addressing and eventually overcoming the incident, MGM will likely provide additional updates.

If you receive a data breach notice from MGM Resorts, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an MGM Resorts Data Breach Letter?

In the event of an MGM data breach, individuals who receive a data breach letter from MGM Resorts should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from MGM Resorts may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the MGM Resorts data breach, contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/mgm-resorts-data-breach-investigation/ .

