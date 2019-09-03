MGM Resorts Foundation Accepting Nonprofit Grant Proposals for the 2019 - 2020 Community Grant Fund Program

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Beginning September 9, The MGM Resorts Foundation will accept nonprofit grant applications through October 4, 2019. Funding will be awarded to local nonprofit agencies that provide services focused on fighting hunger, supporting families, and improving the lives of all residents in our communities.

As a result of the contributions made by MGM Resorts International employees, The MGM Resorts Foundation will award qualifying agencies in Southern Nevada, Michigan and Mississippi.

Grant decisions will be made by the company's Community Grant Councils, a voluntary committee that distributes donations not ear-marked for specific nonprofit organizations or programs into a grant fund with awards based on a competitive proposal process. Last year, the Council awarded 85 grants.

"Year after year we are truly amazed at the pure generosity of our employees. In 2018, MGM Resorts employees gave more than $5 million to support nonprofit organizations that serve the communities where we live and work," said Tony Gladney, Vice President of Community Engagement for MGM Resorts International. "A big 'thank you' to those who gave to the thousands of families who will be provided with vital assistance including medical care, mental health counseling, food and shelter."

Nonprofit agencies may visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org/grants to review eligibility criteria and begin the online grant application process. Nonprofits are required to provide support of a Community Grant Fund focus area and operations must be in existence for a minimum of 36 months to be considered.

To learn more about The MGM Resorts Foundation, visit www.mgmresortsfoundation.org.

About The MGM Resorts Foundation

The purpose of The MGM Resorts Foundation is to collect and distribute monies and assets donated by employees of MGM Resorts (NYSE: MGM) for the aid and support of qualified community nonprofit programs, agencies or organizations designated exclusively by MGM Resorts' employees. In addition, the Foundation collects and distributes donations to the Foundation by third-party non-employees to support charitable, scientific, literary, and educational activities approved by the Foundation's Board of Directors and organized by MGM Resorts employees to benefit qualified non-profit charitable organizations designated by the Foundation's Board.

Media Contact

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

SOURCE The MGM Resorts Foundation

Related Links

http://www.mgmresortsfoundation.org

