MGM Resorts International appoints Jyoti Chopra as Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (the "Company" or "MGM Resorts") (NYSE:MGM) today announced award-winning diversity, inclusion and sustainability leader Jyoti Chopra as its Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity and Sustainability Officer. Jyoti will be based in Las Vegas and will report directly to President and COO, Bill Hornbuckle. She will also serve as liaison to the Corporate Social Responsibility Committee of the company's Board of Directors.

"Jyoti joins MGM Resorts at an exciting time, as we embark on a bold new vision for our social impact and sustainability strategy, Focused on What Matters: Embracing Humanity and Protecting the Planet," said Hornbuckle. "Jyoti's considerable experience and expertise specifically in the development of business-aligned diversity and inclusion strategies and gender initiatives will be instrumental in guiding us as we commit to Social Impact and Sustainability goals through 2025 and beyond that align to United Nations Sustainable Development Goals."

In her new role, Chopra will helm MGM Resorts' Social Impact & Sustainability efforts, working to expand data-driven methods to measure progress in attaining key social impact and environmental sustainability goals by 2025.

"I am honored and proud to join MGM Resorts to build our roadmap for a sustainable future that improves the quality of life for humanity and protects our planet. I look forward to collaborating with our employees, guests, investors, partners and communities to support economic development, provide environmental leadership and advance inclusive people practices. Importantly, our work in these arenas will be aligned with leading global reporting frameworks and environmental, social and governance practices for maximum measurable impact," said Chopra.

The Company recently announced Social Impact & Sustainability goals in four focus areas — Fostering Diversity and Inclusion; Investing in Community; Caring for One Another; and Protecting the Planet — that align with 10 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in which MGM Resorts believes it has, and can have, the greatest impact around the world. These include the Company's efforts to end poverty and hunger through its Feeding Forward Program to promoting gender equality and stimulating economic growth in its operating communities.

Chopra will also oversee the MGM Resorts Community Engagement, Diversity and Inclusion, and Environmental Sustainability teams and departments, including oversight of the nonprofit MGM Resorts Foundation and Community Grant Fund, corporate giving program, and Employee Volunteer Program.

Chopra joins MGM Resorts with extensive global experience and success in designing pathways for the recruitment, development and retention of diverse workforces; building inclusive cultures; and forming innovative public-private partnerships and philanthropic alliances. She most recently served as Senior Vice President at Pearson Plc., the world's leading education technology and UK FTSE 100 company, where she was a member of the senior leadership team.

Prior to her role at Pearson, Chopra served as Chief Diversity Officer and Managing Director of Global Citizenship and Sustainability for Bank of New York Mellon from 2012-2018, overseeing the company's Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), philanthropy and social investing areas, while also managing the corporate art collection.

Chopra also served as global leader of communications and public relations at Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, spearheading Deloitte's first global diversity report in 2011. From 1998-2009, Chopra held roles at Merrill Lynch & Co., including Managing Director, Multicultural and Diversified Business Development. Chopra began her career at the United Nations, and from 1993-1997 she developed an award-winning global media and advocacy campaign on behalf of women and children at the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

Born and raised in London, Chopra holds a Bachelor of Arts Honors degree with a major in journalism from New York University and completed the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a Master of Business Administration with distinction from the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. She is a member of the Diversity Advisory Board in North America for Toyota.

