MGM Resorts International Celebrates with the LGBTQ Community as a Sponsor of the 22nd Annual Las Vegas PRIDE Night Parade

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will return for the 13th consecutive year as a sponsor of the 22nd Annual PRIDE Parade to be held on Friday, October 11 in downtown Las Vegas. The celebration – which is the largest annual LGBT event in Las Vegas – is hosted by The Southern Nevada Association of PRIDE, Inc. (SNAPI). Events will begin October 11 and run through October 16.

MGM Resorts International has been a sponsor of the annual PRIDE parade since 2003. The Company, joined by the Las Vegas Aces, are celebrating PRIDE with an early 70's theme this year to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the Stonewall Riots.

The Stonewall Riots began on June 28, 1969 when New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a gay club located in Greenwich Village in New York City. The raid sparked a riot leading to six days of protests and community unrest. This event in history served as a catalyst for the gay rights movement in the United States and around the world.

The MGM Resorts float is decorated to mirror the 70's era and New York City complete with a nod to Central Park and a brick wall façade and graffiti reflective of that era. More than 100 MGM Resorts employees and the Las Vegas Aces are expected to walk, dance and cheer with the float created by MGM Resorts Event Productions.

"It is an honor and a privilege to be part of the Las Vegas PRIDE parade and to march with our community," said Tony Gladney, Vice President of Community Engagement at MGM Resorts International. "We strive to Focus on What Matters within the communities where our company resides. We're proud to continue our legacy right here in Las Vegas as we come alongside the LGBTQ community to honor our past and celebrate our future."

MGM Resorts has been a pioneering supporter of the LGBTQ community, dating back to the company's leadership as the first company in the gaming and hospitality industry to offer same-sex health benefits to employees in 2004; as the first company to provide same-sex commitment ceremonies at its chapels; as a vocal advocate for LGBTQ human rights; and as a significant supporter of nonprofit organizations that serve the LGBTQ community. Additionally, the company expanded its supplier and construction diversity programs to include LGBT-owned firms in 2011. Earlier this year, the Human Rights Campaign named MGM Resorts one of the nation's "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" for the eighth year in a row receiving a perfect score of 100.

The parade pre-show begins at the main stage at 6:30 p.m. followed by the parade at 8:00 p.m. The After-Party will be at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are available online and at the gate. The parade route begins at Gass Ave. and heads north along 4th Street to Ogden Avenue. The main stage is at Bridger Avenue just two blocks south of the Fremont Street Experience.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

