MGM Resorts International Chairman And CEO To Speak At The 35th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

LAS VEGAS, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) management will participate in the 35th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York on Friday, May 31, 2019. MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO, Jim Murren, will also speak at a session scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the session will be available under the Events & Presentations section of the MGM Investor Relations website at http://investors.mgmresorts.com.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 83,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.







