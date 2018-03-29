MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum

The National Civil Rights Museum, in conjunction with partner organizations and civil rights leaders across the country, has structured a year-long program of events and activities to encourage others to continue the Civil Rights Movement while focusing on the theme, "MLK50 - Where Do We Go From Here."

Through the years, Gold Strike Casino Resort has developed a strong partnership with the Museum. In what has become a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day tradition, resort employees travel to Memphis and volunteer by providing directional assistance and venue information to guests visiting the Museum's annual King Day celebration. Gold Strike also is a proud supporter of the Museum's Freedom Award.

Gold Strike and MGM Resorts are committed to continuing their support of the Museum and its mission through collaborative efforts including both financial contributions and volunteer efforts.

"The 50th anniversary of the death of Dr. King presents an opportunity for our entire nation to reflect on his vision of the equality of all humanity – the essence of our modern-day inclusion values, and his struggle to abolish poverty, injustice and violence among all mankind. This occasion also gives our country yet another chance to join in his quest for spiritual brotherhood and peace among all mankind," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer of MGM Resorts. "For these reasons we are proud to support the National Civil Rights Museum's preservation of the monumental legacy of Dr. King, whose courageous contributions made our nation and our world a more equal place, and remind us that it is our collective calling to complete his quest."

In 2000, MGM Resorts took the leadership as the first company in the gaming and hospitality industry to voluntarily adopt a formal diversity and inclusion policy. This is a critical pillar of our company's enterprise-wide social responsibility.

For additional information about the company's inclusion initiative, and to learn more about its efforts in corporate social responsibility, please visit: www.mgmresorts.com/csr.

About the National Civil Rights Museum

The National Civil Rights Museum located at the historic Lorraine Motel where civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, gives a comprehensive overview of the American Civil Rights Movement from 1619 to the present. Since the Museum opened in 1991, millions of guests from around the world have visited, including more than 80,000 students annually. Serving as the new public square, the Museum is steadfast in its mission to chronicle the American civil rights movement, examine today's global civil and human rights issues, provoke thoughtful debate and serve as a catalyst for positive social change.

A Smithsonian Affiliate and an internationally acclaimed cultural institution, the Museum was recognized as TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Top 5% U.S. Museum, USA Today's Top 10 Best American Iconic Attractions; Top 10 Best Historical Spots in the U.S. by TLC's Family Travel; Must See by the Age of 15 by Budget Travel and Kids; Top 10, American Treasures by USA Today; and Best Memphis Attraction by The Commercial Appeal and the Memphis Business Journal.

About Gold Strike Casino Resort

Gold Strike Casino Resort, MGM Resorts International's 1,200-room resort located 20 minutes south of Memphis in Tunica, Miss., completed the largest renovation and remodeling project in its history. The multi-million dollar transformation included all of Gold Strike's deluxe rooms and suites, hotel lobby, 30,000-square-foot conference and convention center, casino, high-limit gaming area, Chicago Steakhouse and Buffet Americana. The resort also features a refreshing spa, the 800-seat Millennium Theatre, Atrium Café and 50,000 square feet of gaming space with 53 table games and more than 1,100 slot machines. For reservations or information, call 888-245-7529 or visit www.goldstrike.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 27 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The company is expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts and MGM COTAI in Macau, and debuting the first international Bellagio branded hotel in Shanghai. The 77,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-commemorates-50th-anniversary-of-dr-martin-luther-king-jrs-assassination-with-donation-to-national-civil-rights-museum-300621920.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

