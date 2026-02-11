MGM Resorts International Earns Five-Star Recognition with 2026 Forbes Travel Guide Awards

For high-resolution images of award-winning spas, restaurants and accommodations, please visit the MGM Resorts Newsroom.

LAS VEGAS , Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International has once again been recognized by the globally distinguished Forbes Travel Guide, reaffirming its commitment to exceptional luxury with Five-Star awards for a renowned collection of hotels, spas and restaurants in Las Vegas and Macau, China.

This year, MGM Resorts received 13 Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star designations with multiple consecutive accolades for several of its hotels, spas and restaurants.

"We are deeply honored to be recognized by Forbes Travel Guide, an achievement that reflects the unwavering dedication of our teams and the exceptional experiences they deliver every day," said Ayesha Molino, Chief Operating Officer for MGM Resorts. "Earning 13 Five‑Star awards across our resorts in Las Vegas and Macau underscores our commitment to world‑class hospitality and motivates us to continue raising the bar across our global portfolio."

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotels

SKYLOFTS at MGM Grand received Five-Star designation for the 17th consecutive year alongside ARIA Sky Suites earning its 14th rating and MGM MACAU receiving the award for the 11th year. Emerald Tower at MGM COTAI and Skylofts at MGM COTAI also earned Forbes Five-Star recognition for the fifth year in succession.

Bestowed upon only the most outstanding properties, Forbes Five-Star accommodations offer an extraordinary guest experience, defined by impeccable service and remarkable facilities.

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Spas

The Spa at ARIA maintains its Five-Star status for the eighth consecutive year, and is the largest spa to hold the distinction. Additionally, The Spa at Four Seasons Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay has achieved the Five-Star honor for the sixth consecutive year. In Macau, Tria at MGM COTAI and Tria at MGM MACAU both earned Five-Star awards for the seventh consecutive year.

Forbes Five-Star spas must meet rigorous standards, providing a seamless, ultra-luxury experience from check-in to check-out, supported by exceptional service and immaculately maintained facilities.

Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Restaurants

In Las Vegas, MGM Grand's Joël Robuchon celebrates its 20th successive Five-Star rating, joined by Bellagio's Le Cirque, which received the honor for the 10th consecutive year. In Macau both Five Foot Road at MGM COTAI and Imperial Court at MGM MACAU , earned the Five-Star distinction for the fifth year in a row.

Following a meticulous evaluation and training process, only restaurants demonstrating the highest standards of service, paired with exceptional cuisine and presentation, earn the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star distinction.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global gaming and entertainment company with national and international destinations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 31 unique hotel and gaming destinations globally, including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. The Company's 50/50 venture, BetMGM, LLC, offers sports betting and online gaming in North America through market-leading brands, including BetMGM and partypoker, and the Company's subsidiary, LV Lion Holding Limited, offers sports betting and online gaming through market-leading brands in several jurisdictions throughout Europe and Brazil. The Company is currently pursuing targeted expansion in Asia through an integrated resort development in Japan. Through its Focused on What Matters philosophy, MGM Resorts commits to creating a more sustainable future, while striving to make a bigger difference in the lives of its employees, guests and in the communities where it operates. The global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information, please visit us at mgmresorts.com . Please also connect with us @MGMResortsIntl on X as well as Facebook and Instagram.

