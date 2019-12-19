MGM Resorts International Hits Royal Flush With East Coast Poker Tour

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International today announced details of its first-ever MGM Resorts East Coast Poker Tour (ECPT), featuring events at MGM National Harbor, MGM Springfield and Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City. The co-branded tournament series will take place throughout 2020; kicking off on February 5-17 with MGM National Harbor's Potomac Winter Poker Open and culminating November 15-20 with Borgata's Fall Poker Open $2 Million Guaranteed Championship.

"MGM Resorts offers players the best poker product on the East Coast," said Jorge Perez, Portfolio President. "Our East Coast Poker Tour is a great way for us to showcase three of our industry-leading properties while creating an exciting tournament series for our guests and poker enthusiasts."

The MGM Resorts East Coast Poker Tour will feature five co-branded events and one co-branded championship. Events include one tournament at MGM Springfield (The Armory Classic), two at MGM National Harbor (Potomac Poker Open(s): February / July), and three, including the championship, at Borgata (Spring Poker Open, Summer Poker Open & Fall Poker Open Championship).

Players can qualify for the MGM Resorts ECPT leaderboard between February 5, 2020 and August 24, 2020 by registering in any of the five tournaments prior to the championship. A minimum of 100 players, including the five winners of the tour's previous tournaments, five randomly selected participants (one from each tournament), and the top 90 participants on the leaderboard will receive a complimentary two-night stay at Borgata and entry into the Borgata Fall Poker Open / MGM Resorts East Coast Poker Tour $2 Million Guaranteed Championship November 15-20, 2020. Additional prizes include a $500 MGM Resorts gift card, $250 hotel credit at Borgata, and a Cartier watch. Participants must be M life cardholders to qualify.

2020 MGM Resorts ECPT Schedule: POTOMAC WINTER POKER OPEN – MGM National Harbor February 5 – 17, 2020 * featuring guaranteed $500,000 championship ($3,000 buy-in) BORGATA SPRING POKER OPEN – Borgata April 7 – 24, 2020 * featuring guaranteed $1 million championship ($2,700 buy-in) BORGATA SUMMER POKER OPEN – Borgata July 7 – 24, 2020 * featuring guaranteed $1 million championship ($2,700 buy-in) POTOMAC POKER OPEN - MGM National Harbor July 22 – August 3, 2020 * featuring guaranteed $1 million championship ($3,500 buy-in) THE ARMORY CLASSIC – MGM Springfield August 12 – 24, 2020 BORGATA FALL POKER OPEN CHAMPIONSHIP – Borgata November 15 – 20, 2020 * featuring guaranteed $2 million championship ($3,500 buy-in)

To view the event schedule or for more information visit www.MGMECPT.com.

