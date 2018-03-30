MGM Resorts International Hits Unprecedented Responsible Gambling Milestone

GameSense comes alive through personal interactions between guests and trained staff based at each property's M life Rewards desk. In addition to speaking to trained employees, guests are also utilizing interactive GameSense touchscreens and picking up educational materials and other resources.

"GameSense is already transforming how the industry approaches responsible gambling, and MGM Resorts is at the forefront of driving the conversation and responsible gambling culture. The tremendous – and growing – number of responsible gambling interactions is truly unprecedented and unlike anything the industry has ever seen," said Alan Feldman, Executive Vice President of Global Industry Affairs. "GameSense builds stronger, more sustainable relationships with our guests by teaching them how to keep gambling fun. As gambling grows as a mainstream entertainment option around the world, GameSense ensures responsible gambling gets an equally mainstream discussion."

This March marks the National Council on Problem Gambling's 14th annual Problem Gambling Awareness Month. This year's theme, "Have the Conversation," is especially fitting as GameSense helped ensure the conversation about responsible gambling is reaching more guests and players than ever before.

Developed and introduced in 2009 by BCLC, British Columbia's provincial gambling corporation, GameSense was first licensed in the United States by the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. MGM Resorts was introduced to GameSense by the commission during the development of MGM Springfield. After reviewing the program, MGM Resorts decided to modify GameSense and integrate the program into its properties nationwide. The program was introduced with the company's Las Vegas Strip properties in October and expanded nationwide in December.

As part of its GameSense agreement, MGM Resorts also committed to funding $1 million over five years for responsible gambling research. This includes a partnership between BCLC, MGM Resorts, and the University of Nevada Las Vegas' (UNLV) International Gaming Institute.

ABOUT GAMESENSE

Integrated nationwide by MGM Resorts in late 2017, GameSense enhances awareness and education about responsible gambling for players and guests and, in doing so, raising the standards within the industry. The program was developed by the BCLC, British Columbia's provincial gambling corporation, and encourages players to adopt behaviors and attitudes that reduce the risk of developing gambling disorders. This includes setting and sticking to personally allocated time and monetary limits for gambling, as well as being open and honest with family, friends and oneself when it comes to personal gambling habits.

GameSense has earned international recognition such as the World Lottery Association's Best Overall Responsible Gambling Program (2010), and the U.S.- based National Council on Problem Gambling's Social Responsibility Award (2015). In addition to being licensed at MGM Resorts casino properties, the program has been implemented by Connecticut Lottery, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and Canadian provinces Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mgm-resorts-international-hits-unprecedented-responsible-gambling-milestone-300622274.html

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://mgmresorts.com

