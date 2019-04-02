MGM Resorts International Making Las Vegas Events Autism Inclusive

LAS VEGAS, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- When crowds of noisy fans enter a sports arena or concert hall, many expect – or even hope for – some sort of sensory overload. But for families with children with sensory sensitivity or children on the autism spectrum, it can be virtually impossible to enter such a loud, overpowering environment without worrying.

It is a challenge MGM Resorts is working to address at an unprecedented scale. And with April marking Autism Awareness Month, MGM Resorts is preparing to implement major changes at its Las Vegas venues.

The company has partnered with KultureCity to certify T-Mobile Arena, Park Theater, Mandalay Bay Events Center and the MGM Grand Garden Arena as sensory inclusive destinations. Each venue offers sensory kits containing noise canceling headphones, fidget tools, verbal cue cards and weighted lap pads.

As part of the certification process, MGM Resorts employees went through a comprehensive training with KultureCity to learn about how to best serve guests who have autism, post-traumatic stress disorder or other similar conditions.

"MGM Resorts has long been committed to creating moments that can't be found elsewhere, but we are not succeeding at our mission if the experience is not accessible to everyone," said George Kliavkoff, President of Entertainment and Sports. "Entertainment is critical to the human experience and we are committed to breaking down barriers so that the experience is accessible to all."

Even small changes can go a long way to making a sporting event, concert, or other live performance more comfortable for a person with autism or PTSD, said Dr. Julian Maha, Founder of KultureCity.

"How often have you gone out to a restaurant and noticed a person with a sensory disability? The very fact that you don't see these people out shows you that they don't feel welcome in these spaces," said Maha. "We're proud to partner with MGM Resorts and help them further their commitment to inclusion."

The sensory kits are available now at T-Mobile Arena and will soon be available at the other venues as well.

