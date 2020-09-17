MGM Resorts International Named A Top 50 Best Companies For Latinas To Work For In The U.S. By Latina Style, Inc.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is one of the Top 50 Best Companies for Latinas to Work for in the U.S. by LATINA Style, Inc. The full list of selected companies will be published in the upcoming September issue of LATINA Style Magazine.

Since 1998, the LATINA Style 50 survey and report has been the standard corporate America uses to measure its diversity accomplishments in the Latina community. This year's survey directs special attention to Latina promotions, recruitment & retention, increase in the number of Latina employees at the company and more. Overall, the report recognizes companies who find diversity and inclusion essential to their success.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leading supporter of the Latina community across our recruiting efforts and for national, regional and local community support and partnerships," said MGM Resorts Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer Jyoti Chopra. "At MGM Resorts we take pride in our commitment to making impactful and enduring change for underrepresented groups in the workforce and the workplace. We intend to relentlessly focus on fostering an inclusive culture and work environment and supporting the development and growth of our people."

MGM Resorts has established partnerships with numerous Hispanic national and local organizations, such as: the Hispanic Association on Corporate Responsibility, Latin Chamber of Commerce Nevada Inc., the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities and the U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Million Dollar Club.

Learn more about MGM Resorts' commitment to social impact and sustainability here.

