MGM Resorts International Named Among Nation's 2018 Top Regional Companies for Diversity by DiversityInc.

The DiversityInc. annual survey, issued yearly since 2001, recognizes the nation's top companies for diversity and inclusion management. DiversityInc's extensive annual survey yields an empirically driven ranking based on recruitment, talent development, senior leadership commitment, supplier diversity and philanthropy. This year's competition was improved by new survey questions, increased emphasis on fairness over chasing numbers and more sophisticated analysis from DiversityInc.'s data scientists.

"For nearly two decades, we have worked to weave inclusion into the core of our very identity and our operations," said Phyllis A. James, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Corporate Responsibility Officer. "Diversity touches all aspects of our business – from our workforce to our guests, to our business partners and our communities around the world. Leveraging our differences in a positive way makes us a more dynamic, engaged culture and brings competitive edge. The learning is never done, but we are grateful to be recognized for our work."

In 2000, MGM Resorts took the leadership as the first company in the gaming and hospitality industry to voluntarily adopt a formal diversity and inclusion initiative. This is a critical pillar of the company's enterprise-wide social responsibility platform, which also focuses on community investment and environmental sustainability as key elements.

"Events of the past year have demonstrated that decisive ethical leadership is necessary to guide any organization to success," said Luke Visconti, founder and CEO of DiversityInc. "Successful leaders hold themselves accountable to be culturally competent, a skill that requires constant learning. DiversityInc. companies have a metrics-evidenced ability to treat people more fairly than other large companies. They also have a greater-than-average return for their shareholders."

For additional information about the company's inclusion initiative, and to learn more about its efforts in inclusion and corporate social responsibility, please visit: www.mgmresorts.com/csr.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the Company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. MGM Resorts controls and holds a 73 percent economic interest in the operating partnership of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE: MGP), a premier triple-net lease real estate investment trust engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts. The Company also owns 56 percent of MGM China Holdings Limited (SEHK: 2282), which owns MGM MACAU and MGM COTAI, and 50 percent of CityCenter in Las Vegas, which features ARIA Resort & Casino. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®.

About DiversityInc

The mission of DiversityInc is to bring education and clarity to the business benefits of diversity. The DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list began in 2001, when many corporations were beginning to understand the business value of diversity-management initiatives. The 2018 Top 50 Companies for Diversity results will be featured on ‪DiversityInc.com. DiversityInc is a VA certified veteran-owned business and a USBLN certified business owned by a person with a disability. For more information, visit www.diversityinc.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn @DiversityInc.

