MGM Resorts International Named to The Civic 50 List as One of the Most Community-Minded Companies in the Country by Points of Light

"We are extremely proud to receive this recognition. At MGM Resorts we believe that every individual has the power to make our communities stronger and impact positive social change through volunteerism. This spirit of service is deeply embedded in our Company culture," said Phyllis A. James, MGM Resorts' Executive Vice President and Chief Diversity & Corporate Responsibility Officer. "We achieved the Civic 50 honor because of the passion and service that thousands of our employees invest in the causes they champion– from fighting hunger to mentoring at-risk youth to fostering literacy, and countless more."

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program – investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process.

The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

MGM Resorts has a long history of supporting the communities in which it operates. Since 2002, MGM Resorts employees have raised more than $75 million and supported thousands of charitable organizations through the non-profit MGM Resorts Foundation. In 2017, MGM Resorts' employees volunteered nearly 115,000 hours with nonprofit organizations and charities in Nevada, Maryland, Michigan, Massachusetts, Mississippi and New Jersey.

To view a complete list of The Civic 50 companies for 2017 and to learn more about the importance of civic engagement in corporate America, please visit civic50.org.

