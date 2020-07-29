MGM Resorts International Names William J. Hornbuckle Chief Executive Officer

"I am honored to lead this company as we look toward long-term recovery, future growth and opportunity. In doing so, I am especially mindful of the thousands of MGM Resorts employees who have been profoundly impacted by the current circumstances. Their dedication to the company's mission and safety allows guests from around the world to experience moments of happiness and hospitality amid uncertain times. I am here today presented with this leadership role due to the tremendous accomplishments, passion and courage of our people," said Hornbuckle. "While we will continue to operate in this new normal for the near term, fundamentally I am incredibly optimistic about the future of our company and our industry. We will remain focused on taking care of our guests and each other as we look toward our best days ahead."

Bill Hornbuckle Biography

A highly respected veteran of the gaming industry, Bill Hornbuckle served as Acting CEO, President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Resorts International and is currently Executive Director and Board Chairman of MGM China Holdings with operations and resorts in Macau. In addition, he is the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CityCenter JV Board of Directors (a joint venture with Dubai World) and is a member of the Las Vegas Stadium Authority Board of Directors.

He was previously Chief Marketing Officer of MGM Resorts International from 2009 until 2012. From 2005 until August 2009, Mr. Hornbuckle served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino. He previously had served as President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Resorts International-Europe, where he worked on the development of the Company's gaming operations in the United Kingdom. He also served as President and Chief Operating Officer of MGM Grand Las Vegas from 1998 to 2001.

Prior to MGM Grand Las Vegas, Mr. Hornbuckle served as President and Chief Operating Officer for Caesars Palace, Las Vegas. He spent the majority of his career with Mirage Resorts in various senior management positions, including President and Chief Operating Officer of the Golden Nugget Laughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Treasure Island and Vice President of Hotel Operations for The Mirage, opening the hotel in 1989.

Mr. Hornbuckle is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas and has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Hotel Administration. He serves on the Board of Trustees for Three Square Food Bank. He is also a Founder of the Bank of George, a local banking institution. Previously, Mr. Hornbuckle served on the boards for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Foundation, and the Andre Agassi Foundation. From 1999 to 2003, he also served as a Board Member of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has based these statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the future of the Company and its industry. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, effects of economic and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, and risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

