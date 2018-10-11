MGM Resorts International Receives Nine Awards at 8th Annual Stars of the Industry Hospitality Awards Gala in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International was presented with nine awards by the Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association (NHLA) during the 8th Annual Stars of the Industry Hospitality Awards Gala in Las Vegas. The event was held at Thursday night at ARIA Resort and Casino and recognized exceptional employees working within Nevada's hospitality industry.

Headlining the gala, Chuck Bowling, President & COO of Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino was named the Hotelier of the Year, the NHLA's highest honor. The Hotelier of the Year is recognized by industry peers for his or her exemplary achievements, contributions, and leadership.

"We are thrilled to receive an unprecedented nine awards from the Nevada Hotel & Lodging Association. I'd like to extend a special congratulation to Chuck Bowling,who has done a tremendous job at Mandalay Bay and exemplifies leadership," said Jim Murren, Chairman & CEO of MGM Resorts International. "These awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members who provide a world-class experience for our guests, while making a positive impact in the community."

MGM Resorts International was also recognized as the Sustainability Leading Company of the Year. This award recognizes an industry property or business that has developed a culture toward integrating environmental management practices that improve everyday operations at the bottom line, while maintaining quality service and meeting guest expectations.

Other MGM Resort award recipients include:

Maria de La Torre at ARIA for Administrative Employee of the Year

at ARIA for Administrative Employee of the Year Mildred Schneidman at ARIA for Guest Services Employee of the Year

at ARIA for Guest Services Employee of the Year Virgil Bautista at The Mirage for Housekeeping Employee of the Year

at The Mirage for Housekeeping Employee of the Year Susan Ryan at MGM Resorts International for I.T. Professional of the Year

at MGM Resorts International for I.T. Professional of the Year Sarah Abbott at Mandalay Bay for Sales Employee of the Year

at Mandalay Bay for Sales Employee of the Year Janice Tanaka at MGM Resorts International for Q1 Volunteer of the Quarter

at MGM Resorts International for Q1 Volunteer of the Quarter Bobby Hart at Aria, recipient of the Stars of the Industry Outstanding Committee Member.

The Nevada Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading industry association in Nevada. Since 1979, the NHLA has been the unifying voice for Nevada's multi-billion-dollar resort and lodging industry. With hundreds of hotels and industry supporting vendor members, the NHLA is the state's largest industry advocate.

