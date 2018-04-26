MGM Resorts International Reports First Quarter Financial And Operating Results

"We are off to a successful start to the year, as we exceeded our expectations in the first quarter and continued to execute on our long-term strategies," said Jim Murren, Chairman & CEO of MGM Resorts. "MGM China's well-received opening of MGM Cotai and our soon to be opened MGM Springfield will mark the completion of our near term development cycle and should accelerate further de-levering and free cash flow generation. We continually assess our portfolio with the goal of improving the returns on our invested capital as evidenced by the recently announced divestitures of Grand Victoria and Mandarin Oriental. Our confidence in our business model and balance sheet strength allowed us to increase our annual dividend by 9 percent and repurchase 10 million shares in the first quarter."

First Quarter 2018 Financial Highlights:

Diluted earnings per share for the first quarter of $0.38 , including a non-cash income tax benefit of $0.13 due to a measurement period adjustment for U.S. Tax Reform and $0.04 due to reversal of Macau shareholder dividend tax accruals, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.36 in the prior year quarter;

, including a non-cash income tax benefit of due to a measurement period adjustment for U.S. Tax Reform and due to reversal of shareholder dividend tax accruals, compared to diluted earnings per share of in the prior year quarter; Net revenues decreased 1% over the prior year quarter at the Company's domestic resorts to $2.1 billion ;

; REVPAR(1) decreased 4.3% compared to the prior year quarter at the Company's Las Vegas Strip resorts;

Operating income of $451 million at the Company's domestic resorts, a 5% decrease over the prior year quarter;

at the Company's domestic resorts, a 5% decrease over the prior year quarter; Net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $223 million , including a non-cash income tax benefit of $94 million , compared to $206 million in the prior year quarter;

, including a non-cash income tax benefit of , compared to in the prior year quarter; Adjusted Property EBITDA(2) decreased 5% over the prior year quarter to $616 million at the Company's domestic resorts;

at the Company's domestic resorts; Operating margin of 21.5% in the current quarter at the Company's domestic resorts, a 96 basis point decrease compared to the prior year quarter;

Adjusted Property EBITDA margin of 29.4% in the current quarter at the Company's domestic resorts, a 113 basis point decrease compared to the prior year quarter;

MGM China operating income of $55 million compared to $75 million in the prior year quarter and Adjusted Property EBITDA of $152 million , a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter; and

compared to in the prior year quarter and Adjusted Property EBITDA of , a 5% increase compared to the prior year quarter; and CityCenter operating income from resort operations of $40 million and Adjusted EBITDA from resort operations of $93 million , a 16% decrease in Adjusted EBITDA from resort operations compared to the prior year quarter.

Certain Items Affecting First Quarter Results

The following table lists certain other items that affect the comparability of the current and prior year quarterly results (approximate EPS impact shown, net of tax, per share; negative amounts represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

Preopening and start-up expenses

$ (0.07)

$ (0.02)

Property transactions, net



(0.01)



—



Domestic Resorts

Casino revenue for the first quarter of 2018 increased 2% compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to a 6% increase in table games win and a 2% increase in slots win, primarily driven by an increase in slots volume at MGM National Harbor.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for the Company's Las Vegas Strip resorts:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017





(Dollars in millions)

Table Games Drop

$ 1,040



$ 993

Table Games Win %



25.9 %



25.2 % Slots Handle

$ 2,985



$ 3,003

Slots Hold %



8.8 %



8.9 %

The following table shows key gaming statistics for the Company's other domestic resorts:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017





(Dollars in millions)

Table Games Drop

$ 923



$ 947

Table Games Win %



19.6 %



18.7 % Slots Handle

$ 4,913



$ 4,691

Slots Hold %



9.1 %



9.2 %

Domestic resorts rooms revenue decreased 5% compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to a 4.3% decrease in REVPAR at the Company's Las Vegas Strip resorts.

The following table shows key hotel statistics for the Company's Las Vegas Strip resorts:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017

Occupancy %



89 %



91 % Average Daily Rate (ADR)

$ 168



$ 172

Revenue per Available Room (REVPAR)

$ 150



$ 157



Operating income at the Company's domestic resorts was $451 million for the first quarter of 2018 compared to $476 million in the first quarter of 2017, and was negatively impacted by a decrease in rooms revenue and food and beverage revenue due primarily to a decrease in occupied room nights and lower convention base at the Company's Las Vegas Strip resorts. Domestic Resorts Adjusted Property EBITDA decreased 5% to $616 million in the first quarter of 2018.

Mr. Murren continued, "For the remainder of the year, we expect continued disruption at Monte Carlo and additional time to recover at Mandalay Bay. Additionally in the second quarter, the cancellation of a major prize fight in May moderates our expectations, particularly at our luxury properties. That said, we expect our Las Vegas Strip net revenues to be up slightly and our Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to increase 1 to 3 percent. We also expect similar Las Vegas Strip Adjusted Property EBITDA margin compression in the second quarter as experienced in the first quarter."

Mr. Murren concluded, "Looking out into the second half of the year, citywide convention attendance is expected to be up, with the third quarter facing a difficult comparison year over year, offset by growth in the fourth quarter. This may impact Las Vegas room rates due to the mix shift. We continue to expect our Las Vegas Strip net revenues to grow slightly and our Las Vegas Strip REVPAR to be up 1 to 3 percent for the year."

Corporate Expense

Corporate expense including share-based compensation for corporate employees was $100 million in the first quarter of 2018, an increase of $26 million compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to an increase in corporate brand campaign expenses of $12 million and inclusion of MGM China corporate expenses of $6 million.

MGM China

Key first quarter results for MGM China include:

Net revenues of $596 million , a 25% increase compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter benefited from the opening of MGM Cotai on February 13, 2018 , which contributed $85 million of net revenues;

, a 25% increase compared to the prior year quarter. The current quarter benefited from the opening of MGM Cotai on , which contributed of net revenues; Main floor table games win increased 20% compared to the prior year quarter due to the opening of MGM Cotai;

VIP table games win increased 26% compared to the prior year quarter due primarily to a 24% increase in turnover at MGM Macau;

Operating income was $55 million compared to $75 million in the prior year quarter;

compared to in the prior year quarter; Adjusted Property EBITDA increased 5% to $152 million compared to $145 million in the prior year quarter, due primarily to the opening of MGM Cotai. The current quarter included $10 million of license fee expense compared to $9 million in the prior year quarter; and

compared to in the prior year quarter, due primarily to the opening of MGM Cotai. The current quarter included of license fee expense compared to in the prior year quarter; and Operating margin was 9.2% in the current year quarter, and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin was 25.5% in the current quarter compared to 30.5% in the prior year quarter.

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017





(Dollars in millions)

VIP Table Games Turnover

$ 9,903



$ 7,803

VIP Table Games Win %



3.4 %



3.4 % Main Floor Table Games Drop

$ 1,719



$ 1,244

Main Floor Table Games Win %



19.2 %



22.2 %

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of income from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2018



2017





(In thousands)

CityCenter

$ 27,992



$ 37,382

Other



3,774





2,384





$ 31,766



$ 39,766



During the quarter, a subsidiary of CityCenter Holdings, LLC ("CityCenter") entered into an agreement for the sale of the Mandarin Oriental Las Vegas and adjacent retail parcels for approximately $214 million, subject to satisfactory completion of due diligence and customary closing conditions. As a result of this transaction, CityCenter recorded an impairment charge of approximately $127 million in loss from discontinued operations. MGM Resorts recorded a reversal of certain basis differences of $64 million, which entirely offset its 50% share of the impairment charge.

Key first quarter results for CityCenter include the following (see schedules accompanying this release for further detail on CityCenter's first quarter results):

Net revenues were $304 million , a 3% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to a decrease in casino revenues as discussed below;

, a 3% decrease compared to the prior year quarter, due primarily to a decrease in casino revenues as discussed below; Aria's table games win decreased 6%, despite a 16% increase in table games drop, due to a lower table games hold percentage of 20.8% in the current quarter compared to 25.6% in the prior year quarter;

Aria's slots win decreased 5%, despite a 7% increase in volume, due a lower slot hold percentage of 7.1% in the current quarter compared to 8.0% in the prior year quarter;

Operating income from resort operations was $40 million compared to operating income of $58 million in the prior year quarter;

compared to operating income of in the prior year quarter; Adjusted EBITDA from resort operations was $93 million , a 16% decrease compared to the prior year quarter;

, a 16% decrease compared to the prior year quarter; REVPAR at Aria was $245 in both the current and prior year quarters; and

in both the current and prior year quarters; and REVPAR at Vdara was $200 in both the current and prior year quarters.

MGM Growth Properties

During the first quarter of 2018, the Company made rent payments to MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP (the "MGP Operating Partnership") in the amount of $189 million and received distributions of $82 million from the MGP Operating Partnership. On March 15, 2018, the Board of Directors of MGP Growth Properties LLC ("MGP") approved a quarterly dividend of $0.42 per Class A share (based on a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis) totaling $30 million, which was paid on April 13, 2018 to holders of record on March 30, 2018. The Company concurrently received an $82 million distribution attributable to its ownership of MGP Operating Partnership units.

MGM Resorts Dividend and Share Repurchases

On April 25, 2018, the Company's Board of Directors approved a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share totaling $67 million. The dividend will be payable on June 15, 2018 to holders of record on June 8, 2018.

During the quarter, MGM Resorts repurchased 10 million shares of its common stock at $36.24 per share for a total aggregate amount of $362.4 million pursuant to the terms of the Company's $1.0 billion stock repurchase program, of which $310.1 million remained following the transaction. All shares repurchased under the Company's program have been retired.

Financial Position

The Company's cash balance at March 31, 2018 was $1.5 billion, which included $726 million at MGM China and $280 million at the MGP Operating Partnership. At March 31, 2018, the Company had $13.4 billion of principal amount of indebtedness outstanding, including $889 million outstanding under its $1.5 billion senior secured credit facility, $2.1 billion outstanding under the $2.7 billion MGP Operating Partnership senior credit facility and $2.2 billion outstanding under the $2.8 billion MGM China credit facility.

"The Company remains very focused on executing on our well-defined capital allocation strategy," said Dan D'Arrigo, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of MGM Resorts. "We are pleased to now be in the position to be able to prioritize our cash flows for excess capital returns to shareholders, while maintaining a strong credit profile and investing in our business."

Management believes that while items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of the Company's earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods being presented. Also, management believes excluded items may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when the Company is developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within the Company's resorts, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. In addition, capital allocation, tax planning, financing and stock compensation awards are all managed at the corporate level. Therefore, management uses Adjusted Property EBITDA as the primary measure of the Company's operating resorts' performance.

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin should not be construed as alternatives to operating income or net income, as indicators of our performance; or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as measures of liquidity; or as any other measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, taxes and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, or Adjusted Property EBITDA margin. Also, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, or Adjusted Property EBITDA margin information may calculate Adjusted EBITDA or Adjusted Property EBITDA in a different manner.

Reconciliations of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA and GAAP operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDA are included in the financial schedules in this release.

The Company does not provide reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, or Adjusted Property EBITDA margin to net income on a forward-looking basis because the Company is unable to forecast the amount or significance of certain items required to develop meaningful comparable GAAP financial measures without unreasonable efforts. These items include gains or losses on sale or consolidation transactions, accelerated depreciation, impairment charges, gains or losses on retirement of debt and variations in effective tax rate, which are difficult to predict and estimate and are primarily dependent on future events, but which are excluded from the Company's calculations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Property EBITDA, and Adjusted Property EBITDA margin.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding future results and the Company's financial outlook (including REVPAR and other guidance), the payment of any future cash dividends on the Company's common stock, the Company's ability to generate future cash flow growth, further de-lever and maximize shareholder value and the Company's ability to execute its strategic plan (including the execution of the Company's development projects and the closing of the recently announced divestiture transactions) and capital allocations strategy. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017 Revenues:











Casino $ 1,394,316

$ 1,271,474

Rooms

539,480



558,812

Food and beverage

455,411



469,336

Entertainment, retail and other

329,750



317,729

Reimbursed costs

103,280



100,215





2,822,237



2,717,566 Expenses:











Casino

762,649



666,935

Rooms

189,058



188,669

Food and beverage

353,389



353,162

Entertainment, retail and other

226,834



223,389

Reimbursed costs

103,280



100,215

General and administrative

417,890



388,788

Corporate expense

99,509



73,132

Preopening and start-up expenses

66,917



15,066

Property transactions, net

5,898



1,696

Depreciation and amortization

268,822



249,769





2,494,246



2,260,821













Income from unconsolidated affiliates

31,766



39,766













Operating income

359,757



496,511













Non-operating income (expense):











Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(167,909)



(174,059)

Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates

(9,010)



(6,921)

Other, net

(1,916)



(817)





(178,835)



(181,797)













Income before income taxes

180,922



314,714

Benefit (provision) for income taxes

85,379



(62,140)













Net income

266,301



252,574

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(42,857)



(46,162) Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 223,444

$ 206,412













Earnings per share:











Basic $ 0.39

$ 0.36

Diluted $ 0.38

$ 0.36













Weighted average common shares outstanding:











Basic

564,832



574,403

Diluted

571,970



580,165

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except share data) (Unaudited)





































March 31,

December 31,





2018

2017















ASSETS Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,525,402

$ 1,499,995

Accounts receivable, net

505,591



542,273

Inventories

107,309



102,292

Income tax receivable

41,653



42,551

Prepaid expenses and other

212,758



189,244



Total current assets

2,392,713



2,376,355















Property and equipment, net

19,711,829



19,635,459















Other assets:













Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates

1,050,795



1,033,297

Goodwill



1,800,586



1,806,531

Other intangible assets, net

3,819,369



3,877,960

Other long-term assets, net

522,978



430,440



Total other assets

7,193,728



7,148,228





$ 29,298,270

$ 29,160,042































LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY















Current liabilities:











Accounts payable $ 253,391

$ 255,028

Construction payable

434,939



474,807

Current portion of long-term debt

539,608



158,042

Accrued interest on long-term debt

125,524



135,785

Other accrued liabilities

2,233,426



2,114,635



Total current liabilities

3,586,888



3,138,297















Deferred income taxes, net

1,206,591



1,295,375 Long-term debt, net

12,742,861



12,751,052 Other long-term obligations

282,879



284,416 Redeemable noncontrolling interest

78,680



79,778 Stockholders' equity:











Common stock, $.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 556,768,821 and 566,275,789 shares

5,568



5,663

Capital in excess of par value

4,999,958



5,357,709

Retained earnings

2,372,744



2,217,299

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(7,480)



(3,610)



Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity

7,370,790



7,577,061

Noncontrolling interests

4,029,581



4,034,063



Total stockholders' equity

11,400,371



11,611,124





$ 29,298,270

$ 29,160,042

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Bellagio $ 360,788

$ 347,418 MGM Grand Las Vegas

293,806



272,986 Mandalay Bay

244,565



260,895 The Mirage

145,659



175,986 Luxor

96,751



102,775 New York-New York

96,114



91,067 Excalibur

79,422



79,904 Monte Carlo

56,257



73,412 Circus Circus Las Vegas

58,742



59,245 MGM Grand Detroit

147,535



143,982 Beau Rivage

96,695



91,648 Gold Strike Tunica

41,647



43,437 Borgata

192,441



205,595 MGM National Harbor

188,250



173,615 Domestic resorts

2,098,672



2,121,965 MGM Macau

510,870



475,416 MGM Cotai

84,991



- MGM China

595,861



475,416 Management and other operations

127,704



120,185

$ 2,822,237

$ 2,717,566

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Bellagio $ 140,397

$ 129,341 MGM Grand Las Vegas

90,081



73,742 Mandalay Bay

68,783



78,172 The Mirage

32,849



62,178 Luxor

28,989



32,815 New York-New York

36,911



33,910 Excalibur

27,050



28,792 Monte Carlo

9,203



22,435 Circus Circus Las Vegas

14,891



15,947 MGM Grand Detroit

46,391



43,820 Beau Rivage

23,075



20,286 Gold Strike Tunica

12,409



14,478 Borgata

43,232



59,417 MGM National Harbor

42,106



31,864 Domestic resorts

616,367



647,197 MGM Macau (1)

145,835



145,197 MGM Cotai

5,916



- MGM China

151,751



145,197 Unconsolidated resorts (2)

31,766



39,766 Management and other operations

7,845



10,718

$ 807,729

$ 842,878



(1) In 2017, MGM Macau included certain expenses classified as corporate expense in 2018.

(2) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss), adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended March 31, 2018































Operating

income (loss)

Preopening and

start-up

expenses

Property

transactions, net

Depreciation and

amortization

Adjusted EBITDA Bellagio $ 117,884

$ -

$ 570

$ 21,943

$ 140,397 MGM Grand Las Vegas

73,331



-



348



16,402



90,081 Mandalay Bay

46,658



-



(102)



22,227



68,783 The Mirage

22,614



-



1,108



9,127



32,849 Luxor

19,104



-



55



9,830



28,989 New York-New York

30,679



-



87



6,145



36,911 Excalibur

22,078



-



(35)



5,007



27,050 Monte Carlo

(9,356)



3,421



2,454



12,684



9,203 Circus Circus Las Vegas

10,249



-



199



4,443



14,891 MGM Grand Detroit

40,864



-



-



5,527



46,391 Beau Rivage

16,534



-



-



6,541



23,075 Gold Strike Tunica

10,178



-



46



2,185



12,409 Borgata

28,438



-



409



14,385



43,232 MGM National Harbor

21,673



66



5



20,362



42,106 Domestic resorts

450,928



3,487



5,144



156,808



616,367 MGM Macau

127,772



-



751



17,312



145,835 MGM Cotai

(72,743)



51,387



-



27,272



5,916 MGM China

55,029



51,387



751



44,584



151,751 Unconsolidated resorts (1)

28,445



3,321



-



-



31,766 Management and other operations

5,980



-



-



1,865



7,845



540,382



58,195



5,895



203,257



807,729 Stock compensation

(15,617)



-



-



-



(15,617) Corporate

(165,008)



8,722



3



65,565



(90,718)

$ 359,757

$ 66,917

$ 5,898

$ 268,822

$ 701,394



























































Three Months Ended March 31, 2017































Operating

income (loss)

Preopening and

start-up

expenses

Property

transactions, net

Depreciation and

amortization

Adjusted EBITDA Bellagio $ 107,110

$ -

$ 85

$ 22,146

$ 129,341 MGM Grand Las Vegas

55,914



7



233



17,588



73,742 Mandalay Bay

53,545



-



-



24,627



78,172 The Mirage

52,843



-



-



9,335



62,178 Luxor

23,094



-



(1)



9,722



32,815 New York-New York

24,598



(8)



129



9,191



33,910 Excalibur

24,535



-



55



4,202



28,792 Monte Carlo

8,798



610



31



12,996



22,435 Circus Circus Las Vegas

11,707



-



239



4,001



15,947 MGM Grand Detroit

38,041



-



-



5,779



43,820 Beau Rivage

14,249



-



-



6,037



20,286 Gold Strike Tunica

12,165



-



(28)



2,341



14,478 Borgata

39,378



35



804



19,200



59,417 MGM National Harbor

10,332



74



-



21,458



31,864 Domestic resorts

476,309



718



1,547



168,623



647,197 MGM China

75,405



9,824



149



59,819



145,197 Unconsolidated resorts (1)

39,766



-



-



-



39,766 Management and other operations

8,916



-



-



1,802



10,718



600,396



10,542



1,696



230,244



842,878 Stock compensation

(15,578)



-



-



-



(15,578) Corporate

(88,307)



4,524



-



19,525



(64,258)

$ 496,511

$ 15,066

$ 1,696

$ 249,769

$ 763,042



(1) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss), adjusted for the effect of certain basis differences.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 223,444

$ 206,412 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

42,857



46,162 Net income

266,301



252,574 (Benefit) provision for income taxes

(85,379)



62,140 Income before income taxes

180,922



314,714











Non-operating (income) expense:









Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

167,909



174,059 Other, net

10,926



7,738



178,835



181,797











Operating income

359,757



496,511 Preopening and start-up expenses

66,917



15,066 Property transactions, net

5,898



1,696 Depreciation and amortization

268,822



249,769 Adjusted EBITDA $ 701,394

$ 763,042

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - HOTEL STATISTICS - LAS VEGAS STRIP (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Bellagio









Occupancy %

93.5%



93.0% Average daily rate (ADR)

$286



$288 Revenue per available room (REVPAR)

$268



$268











MGM Grand Las Vegas









Occupancy %

91.3%



91.2% ADR

$188



$195 REVPAR

$172



$178











Mandalay Bay









Occupancy %

85.1%



91.0% ADR

$219



$230 REVPAR

$186



$209











The Mirage









Occupancy %

90.5%



91.9% ADR

$181



$188 REVPAR

$164



$173











Luxor









Occupancy %

93.7%



93.2% ADR

$120



$125 REVPAR

$112



$117











New York-New York









Occupancy %

96.3%



95.4% ADR

$154



$153 REVPAR

$149



$146











Excalibur









Occupancy %

90.6%



90.4% ADR

$103



$109 REVPAR

$93



$98











Monte Carlo









Occupancy %

87.5%



95.5% ADR

$132



$129 REVPAR

$116



$123











Circus Circus Las Vegas









Occupancy %

78.7%



80.5% ADR

$86



$90 REVPAR

$67



$72

CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - NET REVENUES (In thousands) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017











Aria $ 271,881

$ 282,070 Vdara

32,469



32,605

$ 304,350

$ 314,675

CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017











Net income (loss) $ (106,067)

$ 44,561 Plus: Loss from discontinued operations

128,510



392 Net income from continuing operations

22,443



44,953











Non-operating (income) expense:









Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

17,225



12,760 Other, net

(718)



(618)



16,507



12,142











Operating income

38,950



57,095 Property transactions, net

(1,046)



(410) Depreciation and amortization

53,610



52,047 Adjusted EBITDA $ 91,514

$ 108,732

CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC SUPPLEMENTAL DATA - HOTEL STATISTICS (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

March 31,

2018

2017 Aria









Occupancy %

89.3%



91.4% ADR

$274



$268 REVPAR

$245



$245











Vdara









Occupancy %

91.6%



90.1% ADR

$218



$221 REVPAR

$200



$200

CITYCENTER HOLDINGS, LLC RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED EBITDA (In thousands) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018



Operating

income (loss)

Preopening and

start-up

expenses

Property

transactions, net

Depreciation and

amortization

Adjusted EBITDA Aria $ 36,059

$ -

$ (1,046)

$ 46,793

$ 81,806 Vdara

3,974



-



-



6,817



10,791 Resort operations

40,033



-



(1,046)



53,610



92,597 Other

(1,083)



-



-



-



(1,083)

$ 38,950

$ -

$ (1,046)

$ 53,610

$ 91,514

























































































Three Months Ended March 31, 2017



Operating

income (loss)

Preopening and

start-up

expenses

Property

transactions, net

Depreciation and

amortization

Adjusted EBITDA Aria $ 54,182

$ -

$ (411)

$ 45,119

$ 98,890 Vdara

3,952



-



1



6,928



10,881 Resort operations

58,134



-



(410)



52,047



109,771 Other

(1,039)



-



-



-



(1,039)

$ 57,095

$ -

$ (410)

$ 52,047

$ 108,732

