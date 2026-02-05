MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Global portfolio strength drives growth in 2025

4Q25 consolidated net revenues of $4.6 billion, net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $294 million, and Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $635 million, representing growth of 6%, 87%, and 20%, respectively

BetMGM North America Venture distributed $135 million to MGM Resorts during 4Q25, returning over 20% of MGM Resorts' cash investment, with future distributions expected

Repurchased 15 million shares in 4Q25 and 37.5 million in 2025, reducing shares outstanding by ~48% since the beginning of 2021

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) ("MGM Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

"MGM Resorts once again saw the benefit of a diversified operational strategy, delivering Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA growth of 20% in the fourth quarter despite headwinds in Las Vegas," said Bill Hornbuckle, President and CEO of MGM Resorts International. "As we enter 2026, we are full of optimism for the future driven by the solid base of group and convention business and the completion of the MGM Grand renovations in Las Vegas, continued solid and unwavering results in our Regional Operations, premium mass leadership position at MGM China, double digit revenue growth in BetMGM North America Venture, and an international pipeline of long-term growth with MGM Osaka."

"In 2025, we drove important financial stewardship initiatives, including sourcing low cost of debt capital for MGM Osaka, driving $135 million in distributions from our BetMGM North America Venture and $153 million from MGM China, announcing the sale of the Northfield Park operations at a significant premium to our Las Vegas and Regional brick and mortar operations multiple, and repurchasing over $1.2 billion in shares," said Jonathan Halkyard, CFO of MGM Resorts International. "The aggregate impact of these financial initiatives positions MGM Resorts with consistent sources of cash flow to fund future growth and deliver significant value for our shareholders."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net revenues of $4.6 billion, an increase of 6% compared to the prior year quarter;

Net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $294 million compared to $157 million in the prior year quarter;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $635 million in the current quarter compared to $528 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 20%;

Diluted earnings per share of $1.11 in the current quarter compared to $0.52 in the prior year quarter; and

Adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted EPS") of $1.60 in the current quarter compared to Adjusted EPS of $0.45 in the prior year quarter.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues of $2.2 billion, a decrease of 3% compared to the prior year quarter; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $735 million in the current quarter compared to $765 million in the prior year quarter, a decrease of 4%.

Regional Operations

Net revenues of $950 million in the current quarter compared to $932 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 2%; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $280 million in the current quarter compared to $281 million in the prior year quarter.

MGM China

Net revenues of $1.2 billion in the current quarter compared to $1.0 billion in the prior year quarter, an increase of 21%; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $332 million in the current quarter compared to $255 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 30%.

MGM Digital(1)

Net revenues of $188 million in the current quarter compared to $140 million in the prior year quarter, an increase of 35%; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR loss of $7 million in the current quarter compared to a loss of $22 million in the prior year quarter.

(1) MGM Digital consists of LeoVegas and other consolidated subsidiaries that offer interactive gaming; it does not include the BetMGM North America Venture

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles diluted earnings per share ("EPS") to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.11

$ 0.52 Property transactions, net 0.03

0.07 Preopening and start-up expenses —

0.01 Goodwill impairment 0.08

— Non-operating items:





Loss related to debt and equity investments 0.21

0.14 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 0.01

(0.52) Change in fair value of foreign currency contracts 0.26

0.34 Loss on early retirement of debt —

0.02 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (0.10)

(0.13) Adjusted EPS $ 1.60

$ 0.45





(1) The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

The current quarter includes a non-cash income tax benefit of $277 million resulting from a decrease in the valuation allowance on foreign tax credit carryforwards. The prior quarter includes a non-cash income tax benefit of $13 million resulting from a decrease in the valuation allowance on Macau deferred tax assets.

Full Year 2025 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net revenues of $17.5 billion in the current year compared to $17.2 billion in the prior year, an increase of 2%;

Net income attributable to MGM Resorts of $206 million in the current year compared to $747 million in the prior year;

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.4 billion in the current year, an increase of 1% compared to the prior year;

Diluted earnings per share of $0.76 in the current year compared to diluted earnings per share of $2.40 in the prior year; and

Adjusted EPS of $3.31 in the current year compared to $2.59 in prior year.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

Net revenues of $8.4 billion in the current year compared to $8.8 billion in the prior year, a decrease of 4%; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $2.9 billion in the current year compared to $3.1 billion in the prior year, a decrease of 8%.

Regional Operations

Net revenues of $3.8 billion in the current year compared to $3.7 billion in the prior year, an increase of 1%; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $1.2 billion in the current year compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year, an increase of 2%.

MGM China

Net revenues of $4.5 billion in the current year compared to $4.0 billion in the prior year, an increase of 11%; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR of $1.2 billion in the current year compared to $1.1 billion in the prior year, an increase of 11%.

MGM Digital

Net revenues of $654 million in the current year compared to $552 million in the prior year, an increase of 19%; and

Segment Adjusted EBITDAR loss of $90 million in the current year compared to a loss of $77 million in the prior year.

Adjusted EPS

The following table reconciles EPS to Adjusted EPS (approximate EPS impact shown, per share; positive adjustments represent charges to income):

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.76

$ 2.40 Property transactions, net 0.44

0.25 Preopening and start-up expenses —

0.02 Goodwill impairment 1.01

— Non-operating items:





Loss related to debt and equity investments 0.08

0.10 Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 1.03

(0.40) Change in fair value of foreign currency contracts 0.13

0.37 Loss on early retirement of debt —

0.02 Income tax impact on net income adjustments(1) (0.14)

(0.17) Adjusted EPS $ 3.31

$ 2.59





(1) The income tax impact includes current and deferred income tax expense based upon the nature of the adjustment and the jurisdiction in which it occurs.

The current year includes a non-cash income tax benefit of $274 million resulting from a decrease in the valuation allowance on foreign tax credit carryforwards. The prior year includes a non-cash income tax benefit of $39 million resulting from a decrease in the valuation allowance on Macau deferred tax assets.

Las Vegas Strip Resorts

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 569

$ 501 13 % Table games drop $ 1,698

$ 1,599 6 % Table games win $ 473

$ 392 21 % Table games win % 27.9 %

24.5 %

Slot handle $ 6,842

$ 6,841 0 % Slot win $ 642

$ 648 (1) % Slot win % 9.4 %

9.5 %



The following table shows key hotel statistics for Las Vegas Strip Resorts:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 % Change Rooms revenue (in millions) $ 735

$ 822 (11) % Occupancy 91 %

94 %

Average daily rate (ADR) $ 251

$ 271 (7) % Revenue per available room (RevPAR) $ 228

$ 254 (10) %

Regional Operations

The following table shows key gaming statistics for Regional Operations:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 695

$ 676 3 % Table games drop $ 1,009

$ 972 4 % Table games win $ 204

$ 196 4 % Table games win % 20.2 %

20.1 %

Slot handle $ 6,756

$ 6,641 2 % Slot win $ 688

$ 664 4 % Slot win % 10.2 %

10.0 %



MGM China

The following table shows key gaming statistics for MGM China:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024 % Change

(Dollars in millions)

Casino revenue $ 1,089

$ 885 23 % Main floor table games drop $ 4,052

$ 3,582 13 % Main floor table games win $ 1,101

$ 918 20 % Main floor table games win % 27.2 %

25.6 %



Intercompany branding license fee expense, which eliminates in consolidation, was $22 million in the current quarter and $18 million in the prior year quarter.

Unconsolidated Affiliates

The following table summarizes information related to the Company's share of operating income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates:

Three Months Ended December 31, 2025

2024

(In thousands) BetMGM $ 29,339

$ (42,298) Other 2,037

2,964

$ 31,376

$ (39,334)

MGM Resorts Share Repurchases

During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company repurchased approximately 15 million shares of its common stock for an aggregate amount of $516 million, pursuant to its repurchase plan. The remaining availability under the April 2025 repurchase plan was $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2025. All shares repurchased under the Company's program have been retired.

"Segment Adjusted EBITDAR" is our reportable segment GAAP measure, which we utilize as the primary profit measure for our reportable segments and underlying operating segments. Segment Adjusted EBITDAR is a measure defined as earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, triple net lease rent expense, income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates, goodwill impairment, and also excludes corporate expense and stock compensation expense, which are not allocated to each operating segment. Triple net lease rent expense is the expense for rent to landlords under triple net operating leases for its domestic properties, the ground subleases of Beau Rivage and MGM National Harbor, and the land concessions at MGM China.

"Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA" is earnings before interest and other non-operating income (expense), income taxes, depreciation and amortization, preopening and start-up expenses, property transactions, net, and goodwill impairment. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA information is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because it is among the measures used by management to evaluate our operating performance, and because we believe this measure is widely used by analysts, lenders, financial institutions, and investors as a measure of operating performance in the gaming industry and as a principal basis for the valuation of gaming companies. We believe that while items excluded from Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluation of our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when analyzing current results and trends compared to other periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events that may not be comparable between the periods being presented. Also, we believe excluded items may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. For example, preopening and start-up expenses will be significantly different in periods when we are developing and constructing a major expansion project and will depend on where the current period lies within the development cycle, as well as the size and scope of the project(s). Property transactions, net includes normal recurring disposals, gains and losses on sales of assets related to specific assets within our properties, but also includes gains or losses on sales of an entire operating resort or a group of resorts and impairment charges on entire asset groups or investments in unconsolidated affiliates, which may not be comparable period over period. However, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be construed as an alternative or substitute to any measure determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. For example, we have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, interest payments, income taxes, and debt principal repayments, which are not reflected in Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA. Accordingly, while we believe that Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is a relevant measure of performance, Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to or substitute for operating income or net income as an indicator of our performance, or as an alternative to or substitute for cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity. In addition, other companies in the gaming and hospitality industries that report Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA may calculate Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA in a different manner and such differences may be material. A reconciliation of GAAP net income to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA is included in the financial schedules in this release.

"Adjusted EPS" is diluted earnings or loss per share adjusted to exclude property transactions, net, goodwill impairment, preopening and start-up expenses, net gain/loss related to equity investments for which we have elected the fair value option of ASC 825 and equity investments accounted for under ASC 321 for which there is a readily determinable fair value and net gain/loss related to our investments in debt securities, foreign currency transaction net gain/loss, loss on early retirement of debt, and change in the fair value of foreign currency contracts.

Adjusted EPS is a non-GAAP measure and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure to reported GAAP measures because we believe this measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of our continuing operations to assist investors in reviewing our operating performance over time. We believe that while certain items excluded from Adjusted EPS may be recurring in nature and should not be disregarded in evaluating our earnings performance, it is useful to exclude such items when comparing current performance to prior periods because these items can vary significantly depending on specific underlying transactions or events. Also, we believe certain excluded items, and items further discussed with respect to Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA above, may not relate specifically to current operating trends or be indicative of future results. Adjusted EPS should not be construed as an alternative to GAAP earnings per share as an indicator of our performance. In addition, Adjusted EPS may not be defined in the same manner by all companies and, as a result, may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures of other companies. A reconciliation of Adjusted EPS to diluted earnings per share can be found under "Adjusted EPS" included in this release.

RevPAR is hotel revenue per available room.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Revenues













Casino $ 2,574,945

$ 2,210,746

$ 9,450,887

$ 8,785,649 Rooms 858,355

942,654

3,377,400

3,681,617 Food and beverage 749,016

751,868

3,045,965

3,078,731 Entertainment, retail and other 422,951

441,294

1,663,431

1,694,548

4,605,267

4,346,562

17,537,683

17,240,545 Expenses













Casino 1,440,163

1,259,135

5,340,097

4,958,020 Rooms 281,379

280,193

1,101,061

1,119,108 Food and beverage 570,952

560,000

2,262,434

2,253,031 Entertainment, retail and other 284,879

295,064

1,043,960

1,063,382 General and administrative 1,258,771

1,242,937

4,877,538

4,825,313 Corporate expense 165,248

141,410

556,952

520,197 Preopening and start-up expenses 121

5,503

1,086

7,972 Property transactions, net 8,668

22,192

126,036

81,316 Goodwill impairment 22,794

—

278,927

— Depreciation and amortization 278,658

209,229

1,017,794

831,097

4,311,633

4,015,663

16,605,885

15,659,436 Income (loss) from unconsolidated affiliates 31,376

(39,334)

69,982

(90,653) Operating income 325,010

291,565

1,001,780

1,490,456















Non-operating income (expense)













Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (103,902)

(108,581)

(419,042)

(443,230) Non-operating items from unconsolidated affiliates (1,014)

(2,777)

1,135

(734) Other, net (120,268)

25,477

(303,094)

70,573

(225,184)

(85,881)

(721,001)

(373,391) Income before income taxes 99,826

205,684

280,779

1,117,065 Benefit (provision) for income taxes 282,950

32,232

240,093

(52,457) Net income 382,776

237,916

520,872

1,064,608 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (89,164)

(80,484)

(315,010)

(318,050) Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 293,612

$ 157,432

$ 205,862

$ 746,558 Earnings per share













Basic $ 1.12

$ 0.52

$ 0.77

$ 2.42 Diluted $ 1.11

$ 0.52

$ 0.76

$ 2.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding













Basic 267,438

297,642

275,046

307,408 Diluted 269,098

299,447

277,275

310,232

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,062,994

$ 2,415,532 Accounts receivable, net 1,122,940

1,071,412 Inventories 124,535

140,559 Income tax receivable 220,154

257,514 Prepaid expenses and other 486,419

478,582 Assets held for sale 315,382

— Total current assets 4,332,424

4,363,599 Property and equipment, net 6,305,614

6,196,159 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 536,066

380,626 Goodwill 4,901,960

5,145,004 Other intangible assets, net 1,356,676

1,715,381 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 23,002,707

23,532,287 Deferred income taxes 89,792

39,591 Other long-term assets, net 848,547

858,980

$ 41,373,786

$ 42,231,627







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities





Accounts and construction payable $ 421,502

$ 412,662 Accrued interest on long-term debt 71,845

69,916 Other accrued liabilities 2,993,179

2,869,105 Liabilities related to assets held for sale 25,581

— Total current liabilities 3,512,107

3,351,683 Deferred income taxes 2,617,067

2,811,663 Long-term debt, net 6,230,141

6,362,098 Operating lease liabilities 24,962,742

25,076,139 Other long-term obligations 775,411

910,088 Total liabilities 38,097,468

38,511,671 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 21,777

34,805 Stockholders' equity





Common stock, $0.01 par value: authorized 1,000,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 258,323,143 and 294,374,189 shares 2,583

2,944 Capital in excess of par value —

— Retained earnings 2,106,836

3,081,753 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 320,498

(61,216) Total MGM Resorts International stockholders' equity 2,429,917

3,023,481 Noncontrolling interests 824,624

661,670 Total stockholders' equity 3,254,541

3,685,151

$ 41,373,786

$ 42,231,627

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA – NET REVENUES

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 2,166,054

$ 2,223,409

$ 8,441,503

$ 8,816,113 Regional Operations 950,427

931,557

3,772,333

3,720,322 MGM China 1,236,450

1,018,720

4,461,743

4,022,384 MGM Digital 188,244

139,855

654,190

552,012 Management and other operations 64,092

33,021

207,914

129,714

$ 4,605,267

$ 4,346,562

$ 17,537,683

$ 17,240,545

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA – SEGMENT ADJUSTED EBITDAR AND CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Las Vegas Strip Resorts $ 735,348

$ 765,429

$ 2,857,873

$ 3,106,543 Regional Operations 280,008

281,091

1,163,227

1,143,556 MGM China 332,297

254,721

1,203,194

1,087,126 MGM Digital(1) (6,968)

(21,676)

(90,307)

(77,227) Unconsolidated affiliates - BetMGM and other(2) 31,376

(39,334)

69,982

(90,653) Management and other operations (253)

965

58,014

41,258 Stock compensation (31,054)

(28,471)

(90,404)

(80,157) Triple net lease rent expense (564,856)

(565,096)

(2,258,405)

(2,258,057) Corporate(3) (140,647)

(119,140)

(487,551)

(461,548) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 635,251

$ 528,489

$ 2,425,623

$ 2,410,841

Additional Information: Non-cash rent(4) $ 104,060

$ 113,445

$ 425,420

$ 461,372





(1) MGM Digital consists of LeoVegas and other consolidated subsidiaries that offer interactive gaming. (2) Represents the Company's share of operating income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates. (3) Includes amounts related to MGM China of $29 million and $65 million for current quarter and current year, respectively, and of $9 million and $50 million for prior year quarter and prior year, respectively. (4) Represents the excess of expense over cash paid related to triple net operating and ground leases.

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL TO

CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA

(In thousands)

(Unaudited)



Three months ended

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Net income attributable to MGM Resorts International $ 293,612

$ 157,432

$ 205,862

$ 746,558 Plus: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 89,164

80,484

315,010

318,050 Net income 382,776

237,916

520,872

1,064,608 Provision (benefit) for income taxes (282,950)

(32,232)

(240,093)

52,457 Income before income taxes 99,826

205,684

280,779

1,117,065 Non-operating (income) expense













Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 103,902

108,581

419,042

443,230 Other, net 121,282

(22,700)

301,959

(69,839)

225,184

85,881

721,001

373,391 Operating income 325,010

291,565

1,001,780

1,490,456 Preopening and start-up expenses 121

5,503

1,086

7,972 Property transactions, net 8,668

22,192

126,036

81,316 Goodwill impairment 22,794

—

278,927

— Depreciation and amortization 278,658

209,229

1,017,794

831,097 Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA $ 635,251

$ 528,489

$ 2,425,623

$ 2,410,841

