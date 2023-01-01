MGM Resorts International Rings in 2023 with Exclusive Entertainment Programming

Revelers in the Entertainment Capital of the World watched as Mars rang in 2023 at The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio with a champagne toast and a nearly 30-minute live set followed by a vinyl DJ set by DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak). Over at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, The Killers performed over 90 minutes, joining concert-goers for a countdown into 2023.