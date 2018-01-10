MGM Resorts International Sponsors the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Parade in Downtown Las Vegas

Hailed as one of the nation's largest parades west of the Mississippi River celebrating the ideals and life of Dr. King, the parade will kick off at 10 a.m. with the route starting at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue. It will continue north on Fourth to Ogden Avenue, where it will conclude.

Wendell P. Williams, founder of the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, the nonprofit organization that plans and hosts the parade, says this year's parade promises to provide a variety of entertainment, including floats, exotic vehicles, marching bands and dancers. Public officials and representatives of area nonprofit organizations are also expected to participate in the event.

"As we all strive for a better world, the King parade is an excellent way to demonstrate our unified commitment to peace and brotherhood," Williams said.

MGM Resorts has participated in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade since 2003. Hundreds of employee volunteers from the company are expected to turn out in full force to march in the parade with an MGM Resorts float created by the company's special events department.

"Our company shares Dr. King's vision of a world of universal respect for human dignity where every human being has equal freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness. We are proud to join our community in honoring Dr. King's historic legacy and marching a little closer toward an America that aligns with the highest ideals," said Phyllis A. James, Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer for MGM Resorts International.

Dozens of Las Vegas employees from MGM Resorts will also honor Dr. King's legacy through participation in several service projects across the Las Vegas Valley starting Jan. 12. Cleaning donated books, serving meals at local nonprofits and picking up trash in community parks are among the projects that volunteers plan to support.

Similar activities are planned across the company's domestic regional operations, as well. In what has become a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day tradition, employees from Gold Strike Tunica in Mississippi will volunteer by providing information and directional assistance to guests visiting the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. The museum, located on the site of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., chronicles the history of the American civil rights and draws thousands of visitors each year.

