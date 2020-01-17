MGM Resorts International Sponsors the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Annual Parade in Downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Monday, Jan. 20, the Las Vegas community will come together to participate in the 38th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) will be the presenting sponsor of the parade for the 10th consecutive year.

MGM Resorts International's "The Fabric of America" float entry in the 2020 MLK Parade pays tribute to iconic African Americans woven throughout history who spoke out and advocated for equality and human rights for all. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. with the route starting at Fourth Street and Gass Avenue. This year's parade theme is "Living the Dream – The Time is Right to Do What's Right."

As always the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Committee, the nonprofit organization that plans and hosts the parade, promises this year's parade to provide a variety of entertainment, including floats, exotic vehicles, marching bands and dancers. Public officials and representatives of area nonprofit organizations are also expected to participate in the event. MGM Resorts has participated in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade since 2003. Hundreds of employee volunteers from the company are expected to turn out in full force to march in the parade with an MGM Resorts float created by the company's special events department.

"We are proud to come together with our community to honor the life and unmatched legacy of Dr. King. His quest for equal rights and universal respect for all continues to inspire our work as we embrace humanity and promote inclusion for all through his timeless teachings," said Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "As a company we continue to focus on taking strong and principled stands on issues of equality and aim to better unify our world."

Dozens of Las Vegas employees from MGM Resorts will also honor Dr. King's legacy through participation in several service projects across the Las Vegas Valley throughout the month of January. Cleaning donated books, serving meals at local nonprofits and facilitating games for special needs children are among the projects that volunteers plan to support.

Similar activities are planned across the company's domestic regional operations, as well. In what has become a Martin Luther King, Jr. Day tradition, employees from Gold Strike Tunica in Mississippi will volunteer by providing information and directional assistance to guests visiting the National Civil Rights Museum at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tenn. The museum, located on the site of the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., chronicles the history of the American civil rights movement and draws thousands of visitors each year.

For more information, please visit www.kingweeklasvegas.com .

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kenthea Pedraza

MGM Resorts International

Kpedraza@mgmresorts.com

702-692-6898

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

www.mgmresorts.com

