MGM Resorts Named One of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) was named to Forbes' list as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity 2020. Forbes, in partnership with the research firm Statista, compiled the annual list by independently surveying more than 60,000 employees at companies that employ at least 1,000 people within the U.S.

Survey participants were asked to give their opinion on a series of statements surrounding the topics of age, gender equality, ethnicity, disability, LGBTQA+ and general diversity concerning their own employer. In order to take the opinions of diverse groups into account, the recommendations of women, elders and ethnic minorities were weighted significantly higher than the recommendations from non-minority groups. Additionally, participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries that stand out either positively or negatively with regard to diversity.

"We take immense pride in our diversity and inclusion practices and are honored to be recognized by Forbes for this distinction for two consecutive years," said Jyoti Chopra, Senior Vice President, Chief Diversity & Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "We are Focused on What Matters and committed to the development and advancement of diverse talent through multiple initiatives within our company and in the communities in which we operate."

MGM's diversity and inclusion strategy encompasses workforce, workplace and marketplace initiatives. For example, in addition to traditional recruitment methods, MGM Resorts hosts several inclusive recruiting events each year to attract employees who bring a range of skills, experiences and backgrounds to the company.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 80,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

