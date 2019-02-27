MGM Resorts Named Title Sponsor Of 2019 MGM MLB Opening Series In Tokyo

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Baseball (MLB), Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) and MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) today announced that MGM Resorts will be the title sponsor of the 2019 MGM MLB Opening Series in Tokyo, Japan between the Oakland Athletics and Seattle Mariners. The AL West rivals open the 2019 Championship Season with a two-game set March 20-21 at the Tokyo Dome.

As a new league partner, the 2019 MGM MLB Opening Series will be MGM Resorts' first major marketing activation around an MLB event. MGM plans to activate at fan-facing events outside the ballpark, while also having its logo on a jersey patch on the Athletics' right sleeve during the Opening Series.

"We are very excited to partner with MLB and the MLBPA to deliver a one-of-a-kind fan experience that celebrates baseball in Japan," said MGM Resorts Chairman and CEO Jim Murren. "We look forward to giving fans a unique experience to participate in baseball activities in and out of the Tokyo Dome."

"In just a few months as partners, MGM Resorts has really embraced this relationship and expanded their presence in the league," said Noah Garden, MLB Executive Vice President, Commerce. "MGM Resorts will have a great opportunity to engage with and experience the extraordinary passion of baseball fans in Japan. We're excited to have our new partners become such a significant part of our games in Tokyo."

"With this relationship, MGM is reinforcing the depth of its interest in baseball. We're delighted to welcome them as partners for this event, and our players look forward to working together more directly in ways that maximize fan interest," said Timothy Slavin, President, MLB Players, Inc.

The 2019 MGM MLB Opening Series, which will serve as A's home games, will represent the fifth time that MLB has opened its season in Tokyo. The last Opening Series in Tokyo took place in 2012, when the A's and Mariners split the two games. This will mark the eighth season-opener to be played internationally. MLB has previously opened seasons in Monterrey, Mexico (1999); Tokyo (2000, 2004, 2008, 2012); San Juan, Puerto Rico (2001); and Sydney, Australia (2014). Overall, more than one million fans have attended 19 MLB Opening Series games.

As part of the Opening Series, both MLB Clubs will also compete against Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) teams in day/night doubleheaders scheduled for March 17-18. Following is a schedule of events for the 2019 MGM MLB Opening Series.

2019 MGM MLB Opening Series





Date Game, Local Time Venue Sunday, March 17 Seattle Mariners vs. Yomiuri Giants*, 12:05 p.m. Tokyo Dome Sunday, March 17 Oakland Athletics vs. Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters*, 7:05 p.m. Tokyo Dome Monday, March 18 Oakland Athletics vs. Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters*, 12:05 p.m. Tokyo Dome Monday, March 18 Seattle Mariners vs. Yomiuri Giants*, 7:05 p.m. Tokyo Dome Wednesday, March 20 Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics**, 6:35 p.m. Tokyo Dome Thursday, March 21 Seattle Mariners vs. Oakland Athletics**, 6:35 p.m. Tokyo Dome



* MLB teams will be the visitor for all exhibition games vs. NPB teams. **The Athletics will be the home team and the Mariners will be the visiting team for both MLB Championship Season games.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 29 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York in 2019, and in 2018, opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The over 82,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements and "safe harbor statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in MGM Resorts' public filings with the SEC. MGM Resorts has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding any benefits to be achieved from the sponsorship. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include effects of economic conditions and market conditions in the markets in which MGM Resorts operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of expansion projects, risks relating to international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in MGM Resorts' Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Resorts is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If MGM Resorts updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

SOURCE MGM Resorts International

Related Links

http://www.mgmresorts.com

