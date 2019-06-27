MGM Resorts Recognized As One Of The 50 Most Community-Minded Companies In The United States

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Resorts has been named an honoree of The Civic 50 by Points of Light, the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service.

The award recognizes MGM Resorts as one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States, according to a national standard for superior corporate citizenship that showcases how companies can use their time, skills and resources for positive impact on their communities.

The Civic 50 honorees were announced at the Points of Light Conference in St. Paul, Minnesota where corporate citizenship leaders from across the country gathered to discuss social innovation, civic engagement and cross-sector collaboration.

"The Civic 50 truly highlights the commitment of community and civic engagement of America's leading brands," said Natalye Paquin, president and CEO, Points of Light. "Points of Light believes that people drive change in addressing society's growing and most profound challenges. The business community plays an important role in creating and delivering innovative solutions that drive social good in the communities where they live and work."

The Civic 50 honorees are public and private companies with U.S. operations and revenues of $1 billion or more and are selected based on four dimensions of their U.S. community engagement program ‒ including social investment, integration, institutionalization and impact.

"We are proud to receive this honor on behalf of the many MGM Resorts employees who dedicate their dollars and their time to volunteer to help those in need," said Phyllis A. James, the company's Chief Diversity and Corporate Responsibility Officer. "This recognition is a testament to the strong value MGM places on community support and service to our neighborhoods and schools. Our employees give regardless of their own circumstances and are truly the best examples of how we care for one another and our communities."

The Civic 50 survey was administered by True Impact, a company specializing in helping organizations maximize and measure their social and business value. The survey instrument consists of quantitative and multiple-choice questions that inform The Civic 50 scoring process. The Civic 50 is the only survey and ranking system that exclusively measures corporate involvement in communities.

To learn more about The Civic 50, this 2019 honorees, and insights from this year's survey, please visit www.Civic50.org.

ABOUT POINTS OF LIGHT

Points of Light – the world's largest organization dedicated to volunteer service – mobilizes millions of people to take action that is changing the world. Through affiliates in 250 cities across 37 countries and in partnership with thousands of nonprofits and corporations, Points of Light engages 5 million volunteers in 20 million hours of service each year. We bring the power of people to bear where it's needed most. For more information, go to www.pointsoflight.org.

ABOUT MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 30 unique hotel and destination gaming offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company recently acquired the operations of Empire City Casino in New York and Hard Rock Rocksino in Ohio, which was rebranded as MGM Northfield Park. In 2018, MGM Resorts opened MGM Springfield in Massachusetts, MGM COTAI in Macau, and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. The 83,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

