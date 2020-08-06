MGM Resorts Rolls Out Ultimate Work-From-Vegas Package At Bellagio And ARIA

Guests who book any of the "Viva Las Office" packages also will receive special access to discounted airfare through JSX, the revolutionary hop-on jet service, providing working travelers with a seamless experience from wheels up to wheels down.

"We understand that working from home every day can become taxing and monotonous, and we are excited to offer a safe and curated experience here at Bellagio and ARIA that combines work and play," said Atif Rafiq, President of Commercial and Growth for MGM Resorts. "These packages are designed to offer the best of both worlds. A safe, spacious work setting while still allowing guests to enjoy the amenities and experiences Las Vegas is known for through a single offering."

"Viva Las Office" requires a three-night stay minimum with packages starting at $100 per night, including the following options:

The Associate

Room accommodations: Bellagio Resort King or ARIA Deluxe King

Check-in as early as 8 a.m. ; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.

; Check-out as late as Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit

$50 food and beverage credit per night

food and beverage credit per night $75 off round-trip flights with JSX

The Manager

Room accommodations: Bellagio Fountain View or ARIA Deluxe Strip View

Check-in as early as 8 a.m. ; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.

; Check-out as late as Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit

$50 food and beverage credit per night

food and beverage credit per night $100 off round-trip flights with JSX

off round-trip flights with JSX Two VIP pool day passes

Poolside massage

The Executive

Room accommodations: Bellagio Salone Suite or ARIA City Corner Suite

Check-in as early as 8 a.m. ; Check-out as late as 6 p.m.

; Check-out as late as Executive Assistant to coordinate details as needed throughout visit

$75 food and beverage credit per night

food and beverage credit per night $125 off round-trip flights with JSX

off round-trip flights with JSX Full-day cabana rental

Poolside massage

For those guests who want to travel with their four-legged coworkers, JSX, Bellagio and ARIA are all dog-friendly with a variety of add-on amenities.

For additional details on "Viva Las Office" or to book a reservation, please visit mgmresorts.com/en/offers/viva-las-office.

For high-resolution photos and videos, please visit the MGM Resorts Newsroom.

BELLAGIO RESORT & CASINO

Inspired by the beautiful villages of Europe, the AAA Five Diamond Bellagio Resort & Casino overlooks a Mediterranean-blue, 8 ½-acre lake in which fountains perform a magnificent aquatic ballet. Award-winning dining, a world-class art gallery, the exquisite Conservatory & Botanical Gardens, the stunning performance of "O" by Cirque du Soleil, a sumptuous spa and salon and exclusive luxury shopping all work together to compose the symphony that is Bellagio. Bellagio is operated by MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM). For more information and reservations, visit bellagio.com, call toll free at (888) 987-6667 or find us on Facebook and Twitter.

ARIA RESORT & CASINO

ARIA Resort & Casino is a stunning award-winning resort on The Strip featuring spectacular amenities, high-end service, premium meeting and convention space, striking architecture and sustainable design. Combined with its unparalleled offerings including the first-of-its-kind public Fine Art Collection, ARIA sets the bar for a new generation of resort experiences. ARIA is located within CityCenter, which is owned 50% by a subsidiary of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and 50% by Infinity World Development Corp, a subsidiary of Dubai World. For more information and reservations, visit ARIA.com , call toll free at (866) 359-7757 or find us on Facebook and Twitter .

JSX

Founded in 2016, JSX is a hop-on jet service that's faster on the ground, more comfortable in the air and competitively priced with flights starting from $89 each way. Recently honored by Airline Passenger Experience Association (APEX) as the 2020 "Best Overall Regional" air carrier in North America and by Fast Company as one of the "Most Innovative Companies" of 2020, JSX offers many industry-leading features. JSX flights may be booked directly through jsx.com , the newly launched JSX mobile app, or through codeshare partner JetBlue on multiple online travel sites. TrueBlue members may earn points on JSX flights. JSX currently serves six destinations daily from Burbank (BUR), Orange County (SNA), Oakland (OAK), East Bay/Napa/Concord (CCR), Las Vegas (LAS), and Phoenix (PHX) as well as seasonal and pop-up service to Mammoth Lakes and Coachella Valley.

