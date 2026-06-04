MGM Resorts Sets Ultimate Summer Stage for Spectacle, Sports and Sun in Las Vegas

MGM Resorts destinations across Las Vegas will turn up the energy throughout the summer with experiences ranging from Dive In Movies at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and world soccer championship viewing parties to Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend celebrations and America250 fireworks spectaculars. MGM Resorts also recently introduced a new all-inclusive vacation experience, along with special offers for military members and veterans, creating even more ways for guests to experience Las Vegas this season.

For additional information and reservations, visit mgmresorts.com.

Summer Travel Offers and All-Inclusive Vacation Experiences

All-Inclusive Vacation Experience. MGM Resorts' new all-inclusive vacation experience bundles hotel accommodations, daily resort fees, dining, entertainment and parking into a single upfront price – starting at $330 plus tax for a two-night stay for two guests – at Luxor Hotel & Casino and Excalibur Hotel & Casino . Dates: Available now

MGM Resorts' new all-inclusive vacation experience bundles hotel accommodations, daily resort fees, dining, entertainment and parking into a single upfront price – starting at $330 plus tax for a two-night stay for two guests – at Luxor Hotel & and Excalibur Hotel & . Available now Military & Veterans Program Offer. MGM Resorts will honor active-duty military members, veterans and eligible spouses with a special Military & Veterans Program available for stays through July 7 . The limited-time offer includes room upgrades based on availability, spa and salon savings, and discounts at participating bars and restaurants, entertainment and retail outlets. Dates: Now through July 7

MGM Resorts will honor active-duty military members, veterans and eligible spouses with a special Military & Veterans Program available for . The limited-time offer includes room upgrades based on availability, spa and salon savings, and discounts at participating bars and restaurants, entertainment and retail outlets. Now through July 7 Semi-Annual Summer Sale. MGM Resorts' Semi-Annual Summer Sale will give guests exclusive seasonal savings for bookings made now through July 7 . MGM Rewards members can receive up to 45% off room rates or up to 35% off plus a food and beverage credit, while non-members can access savings up to 30% off room rates or up to 20% off plus a food & beverage credit. Dates: Now through July 7

MGM Resorts' Semi-Annual Summer Sale will give guests exclusive seasonal savings for bookings made . MGM Rewards members can receive up to 45% off room rates or up to 35% off plus a food and beverage credit, while non-members can access savings up to 30% off room rates or up to 20% off plus a food & beverage credit. Now through July 7 Summer of Entertainment. MGM Resorts invites guests to experience an unforgettable lineup of entertainment and attractions all summer long with exclusive limited-time offers available now through September 7. From headlining performances by New Kids On The Block and Sammy Hagar at Dolby Live at Park MGM to special events such as Las Vegas Songwriters Festival at Mandalay Bay, along with savings on select shows and attractions across the Las Vegas Strip including Cirque du Soleil productions, comedy, magic and family-friendly experiences. For additional information and to purchase tickets, visit mgmresorts.com/entertainment.

Summer Soccer Viewing Experiences / June 11 – July 19

Throughout the summer, MGM Resorts destinations across the Las Vegas Strip will unite fans for the season's biggest international soccer matches with themed events, specialty food and beverage offerings and high-energy viewing experiences. Fans will have the opportunity to watch all of the tournament games at BetMGM Sports Books along with participating locations at Bellagio (COMO Poolside Cafe & Bar); ARIA (Proper Eats Food Hall and Lift Bar); The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas (Clique Bar & Lounge, China Poblano and Zuma); MGM Grand (Level Up and TAP Sports Bar); Mandalay Bay (Tailgate Beach Club and Rhythm & Riffs); Park MGM (Eataly Bar and Pool); New York-New York (Nine Fine Irishmen, Beerhaus, Tom's Watch Bar, Coyote Ugly, Bar at Times Square, Center Bar, The Chocolate Bar, Pour 24 and a Brooklyn Bridge viewing area); Luxor (Centra and Public House); and Excalibur (TAP Sports Bar).

Flavor Flav's SHE Weekend Celebrates Women's Sports / July 16 - 19

In partnership with Flavor Flav, MGM Resorts will celebrate SHE Weekend, a multi-day event honoring female world-class athletes. The weekend will feature appearances and activations tied to athletes and personalities from across women's sports, highlighted by a Las Vegas Strip parade culminating with a celebration in Toshiba Plaza.

Summer of Sports at MGM Resorts

As the premier destination for world-class sports and entertainment on the Las Vegas Strip, MGM Resorts is set to deliver an unparalleled summer of high-stakes action. Fans can experience the thrill of UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena (July 11); witness the WNBA's defending champion Las Vegas Aces take on Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever at T-Mobile Arena (July 5); feel the energy of Power Slap 21 at The Cosmopolitan (July 10); and catch the inaugural Players Era Volleyball tournament at T-Mobile Arena (August 29 – 30). For event information and tickets, visit mgmresorts.com.

Patriotic Celebrations / June 6 – July 25

The Las Vegas skyline will light up throughout the summer in honor of America250 with synchronized fireworks spectaculars from multiple locations including ARIA and MGM Grand. Guests also can experience patriotic-themed moments including illuminated Fountains of Bellagio shows, holiday-inspired lighting displays at Luxor and Mandalay Bay and themed Dive In Movie nights at The Cosmopolitan on select dates throughout the summer.

Citywide Fireworks: June 6 – July 25 (Every Saturday)

June 6 – July 25 (Every Saturday) Fountains of Bellagio Patriotic Lights: July 3 - 5

July 3 - 5 Mandalay Bay & Luxor Building Lights : June 13, July 3 – 5 and July 11

: June 13, July 3 – 5 and July 11 New York-New York Bridge Bash: Celebrate July 4th with the New York-New York Bridge Bash featuring live entertainment, food and beverage carts and family-friendly activities. The action kicks off at 3 p.m. and leads up to the spectacular fireworks viewing at 9 p.m.

Dive In Movies Under the Stars / June 8 – August 17

Every Monday throughout the summer, guests of all ages are invited to enjoy fan-favorite films at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas' Boulevard Pool. Featuring a 65-foot digital marquee set against the dazzling backdrop of the Las Vegas skyline, this unique cinematic setting blends the laid-back vibe of a Las Vegas pool with the thrill of the big screen, creating the ultimate night under the stars. Scheduled films range from family-friendly comedies to action-packed blockbusters, including A Minecraft Movie, Clueless, Rush Hour, National Treasure, Space Jam and Ferris Bueller's Day Off. Movies begin at 8 p.m. In addition to the Monday movie series, guests can enjoy special fireworks evenings on select Saturdays throughout the summer.

Dive In Movies: June 8 – August 17 (Every Monday)

June 8 – August 17 (Every Monday) Summer Fireworks Nights: June 13, July 4 and July 11

Summer Prix Fixe Program – Taste of Summer / June 14 – September 1

Guests are invited to enjoy the Taste of Summer featuring a variety of menu options showcasing some of The Strip's hottest restaurants. Participating venues range from Harvest and The Mayfair Supper Club at Bellagio to China Poblano and Amaya at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas as well as Orla and Strip Steak at Mandalay Bay and Primrose at Park MGM. For a full selection of restaurants, menus and pricing, visit MGM Resorts Food & Beverage.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and involve risks and/or uncertainties, including those described in the Company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. The Company has based forward-looking statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include, but are not limited to, the Company's expectations regarding the events and offers described herein. Forward-looking statements depend on assumptions, data or methods that may be incorrect or imprecise, and the Company may not be able to realize them. The Company does not guarantee that the events or offers described herein will happen as described (or that they will happen at all). These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements include risks related to the economic and market conditions in the markets in which the Company operates and competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, the design, timing and costs of conversion or expansion projects, risks relating to domestic and international operations, permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies in connection with growth in new or existing jurisdictions and additional risks and uncertainties described in the Company's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports). In providing forward-looking statements, the Company is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. If the Company updates one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that it will make additional updates with respect to those other forward-looking statements.

Media Contacts

MGM Resorts International Public Relations

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Kirvin Doak Communications for MGM Resorts International

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SOURCE MGM Resorts International