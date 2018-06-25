MGM Resorts' UNIVERSAL LOVE Album Wins 5 Lions at Cannes Creativity Festival

MGM Resorts, a leading global entertainment company, won the prestigious Lions in both the festival's entertainment and brand engagement award categories. This included the UNIVERSAL LOVE recording winning both Gold and Silver Lions in the new Brand Experience and Activation category, Silver and Bronze in the Entertainment for Music category, and Silver in the Entertainment category.

"Given the commitment of our UNIVERSAL LOVE project to embracing the impact that music can have on the human experience, we were gratified to see it recognized on the world stage competing with so many other brands working to change culture and make the world a better place," said Lilian Tomovich, Chief Experience & Marketing Officer of MGM Resorts International. The album's creation reflected MGM's two decades of advocacy work with the LGBTQ community and the company's desire to advance initiatives that unite humanity.

The UNIVERSAL LOVE compilation album, produced by MGM in conjunction with global advertising agency McCann, offers six newly recorded versions of iconic love songs that give same-sex couples a soundtrack for their own love stories and feature pronouns changed to reflect the world of LGBTQ relationships. The boundary-changing songs, which were released this past April, are performed by some of today's most-beloved artists, including Bob Dylan, Kesha, St. Vincent, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Kele Okereke of Bloc Party, and Valerie June. For more information about Universal Love, visit: Universal Love.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings.

