MGM Resorts "UNIVERSAL LOVE" Songs Into Hands Of Karaoke Fans to Celebrate Stonewall Day

Stonewall Day highlights and honors the Stonewall Uprising, widely considered the beginning of the gay civil rights movement. MGM Resorts is working with the Stonewall Inn and the Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative to join in this historic event.

Stonewall Day is a program of Pride Live Nation, a social advocacy and community engagement platform for the LGBTQ community.

Each singer at the Stonewall Inn karaoke night will be able to sing their song using a male, female or non-gendered pronoun using a Universal Love-branded interface. MGM Resorts created an app to run the selected songs on the karaoke unit and a songbook for karaoke singers to follow.

The song list for the event includes:

Ain't No Sunshine Crazy for this Girl Any Man of Mine How Will I Know Just the Girl Let Her Go Mad About the Boy My Girl She Loves You She's The One Uptown Girl Waiting for a Girl Like You What a Girl Wants She Drives Me Crazy And I Love Her Are You Gonna Be My Girl Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic Have You Ever Really Loved a Woman I Don't Know How to Love Him I Was Made to Love Her Only Girl in the World She's Funny That Way Then He Kissed Me To Know Him Is To Love Him

"Given the commitment of our UNIVERSAL LOVE project to embracing the impact music can have on the human experience, we are thrilled to play a part in honoring and celebrating the people who participated in the Stonewall Inn Uprising and helped advance acceptance of gay rights in America," said Lilian Tomovich, Chief Experience & Marketing Officer of MGM Resorts International.

Universal Love Karaoke re-imagines the songs people sing about love and celebrates the freedom to sing about loving whoever you want. Love is universal. Now karaoke songs are too.

MGM Resorts is a leading global entertainment company. The UNIVERSAL LOVE album reflected MGM's two decades of advocacy work with the LGBTQ community and the company's desire to advance initiatives that unite humanity.

The UNIVERSAL LOVE compilation album, produced by MGM in conjunction with global advertising agency McCann, offers six newly recorded versions of iconic love songs that give same-sex couples a soundtrack for their own love stories and feature pronouns changed to reflect the world of LGBTQ relationships. The boundary-changing songs, which were released this past April, are performed by some of today's most-beloved artists, including Bob Dylan, Kesha, St. Vincent, Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie, Kele Okereke of Bloc Party, and Valerie June. For more information about Universal Love, visit: Universal Love.

