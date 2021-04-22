MGM Springfield Hosts U.S. Green Building Council CEO, Mass. Governor For Earth Day Event Celebrating Its Environmental Leadership

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGM Springfield today hosted U.S. Green Building Council CEO & President Mahesh Ramanujam, Massachusetts Gov Charlie Baker, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno and other government and community leaders for an Earth Day ceremony celebrating the resort's multiple certifications under the United States Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED™) program.

MGM Springfield is the first private sector hospitality development to earn LEED Neighborhood Development certification at the site level. This recognition was partly earned due to MGM's decision to convert a brownﬁeld site hit by a tornado in 2011 and create a human-scale, compact and walkable development with a light touch on the urban fabric.

The development also has four building-level LEED certiﬁcations, all rated LEED Gold or Platinum:

The main resort including a 250-room hotel that is one of just a handful of LEED Platinum hotels in the world

The Armory, a LEED Platinum certified event space for concerts, meetings and comedy shows

The Springfield Chapel, a LEED Gold certified retail and dining space

The MGM Daycare, a LEED Platinum certified Child and Family Center for local residents

Driving sustainability efforts at MGM Springfield and at MGM Resorts properties throughout the country is the company's ambitious social impact and sustainability program, Focused on What Matters. The program is guided by guided by United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the company's commitment to leading with environmental sustainability, diversity and inclusion, community investments and volunteerism and giving.

"Before plans for this resort were even put to paper, MGM Resorts committed to designing and building a resort that supported environmental sustainability and positive social impact, while also honoring the history, architecture and culture of Springfield," said MGM Resorts Northeast Group President Chris Kelley. "I can say confidently that we not only delivered on that vision but pulled out all the stops to make MGM Springfield the world-class destination and responsible environmental steward that it is today."

In addition to Ramanujam and Gov. Baker and Mayor Sarno, leaders from MGM Springfield and its parent company, MGM Resorts, were joined by Massachusetts Gaming Commissioner Cathy Judd-Stein and other community leaders and partners – all highlighting their collaboration and shared goal of charting a new course for sustainable growth in Western Massachusetts.

"I want to congratulate MGM Springfield President and COO Chris Kelley and his entire team on this acknowledgement and certification. This is no small feat and a great achievement for our MGM Springfield in becoming a national leader in energy and environmental design and efficiency," said Springfield Mayor, Domenic Sarno. "What MGM Springfield has achieved complements my administration's continued commitment to working with energy and environmentally effective and efficient development projects across the city, from our public schools to housing and economic development projects."

A significant enabler of the LEED Platinum rating and MGM Springfield's sustainability efforts is the property's 1.13-megawatt 3,000-panel solar array. Built in December 2019 as part of a partnership with GE Solar – a subsidiary of Massachusetts-based General Electric – the array is designed to generate more than 1,600 megawatt hours of electricity annually. That's enough to power nearly 10% of the 2 million-square-foot casino, hotel and entertainment complex.

MGM Resorts has been recognized for its significant investments in sustainability and commitment to clean energy. In addition to MGM Springfield's sustainability efforts, nine MGM Resorts properties have achieved LEED Gold certification, including MGM National Harbor in Maryland and ARIA Resort & Casino, Vdara Hotel & Spa and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. In Macau, MGM Cotai earned a prestigious Three-Star certification under the China Green Building Design Label by the China Green Building and Energy Saving (Macau) Association.

"We are immensely proud that MGM Springfield has achieved this prestigious LEED Platinum certification," said Jyoti Chopra, Chief People, Inclusion and Sustainability Officer for MGM Resorts International. "MGM Resorts' environmental journey began many years ago and, as a values-driven company, our philosophy and approach centers on embracing humanity and protecting the planet. We believe that environmental leadership and stewardship is essential to the long-term viability of corporations and our planet. We are firmly committed to accelerating progress in the years ahead."

Other environmentally sustainable design features that helped MGM Springfield receive multiple LEED certifications include:





Cogeneration Plant: A 450kw cogeneration plant produces electricity from turbines and the heat generated is used to heat water for the resort.

A 450kw cogeneration plant produces electricity from turbines and the heat generated is used to heat water for the resort. E.V. Charging Stations: 50 electric vehicles charging stations are provided as well as 140 parking spots for fuel-efficient vehicles.

50 electric vehicles charging stations are provided as well as 140 parking spots for fuel-efficient vehicles. Daylighting: The South End Market restaurant hall has floor to ceiling windows to improve indoor environmental quality and reduce the total energy needed for lighting and space heating.

The South End Market restaurant hall has floor to ceiling windows to improve indoor environmental quality and reduce the total energy needed for lighting and space heating. Public Transportation: The site is easily accessed by public transit and is both pedestrian and bicycle-friendly.

The site is easily accessed by public transit and is both pedestrian and bicycle-friendly. Adaptive Reuse: As part of our commitment to historic preservation we adapted many existing building and interior structures for reuse instead of demolishing them. This approach was followed at 95 State Street and other parts of the resort, including the Armory and the Springfield Chapel.

As part of our commitment to historic preservation we adapted many existing building and interior structures for reuse instead of demolishing them. This approach was followed at 95 State Street and other parts of the resort, including the Armory and the Springfield Chapel. Salvaged Materials: Throughout the hotel, including lobby, lounge, and stores, salvaged materials are creatively incorporated into the interior design.

Throughout the hotel, including lobby, lounge, and stores, salvaged materials are creatively incorporated into the interior design. Green Open Space: In partnership with the City, MGM Springfield created Da Vinci Park to provide access to open green space and a location for local art.

In partnership with the City, MGM Springfield created Da Vinci Park to provide access to open green space and a location for local art. Water Efficiency: Water efficient landscaping in the park complements a wider use of water efficient equipment and appliances throughout.

Water efficient landscaping in the park complements a wider use of water efficient equipment and appliances throughout. Rainwater harvesting: A rainwater harvesting system captures and stores rainwater that is then used for 100% of the onsite landscaping.

The MGM Resorts solidified its ongoing focus on environmental sustainability in 2007 during the creation of CityCenter, the 17 million-square-foot resort in Las Vegas. Upon opening in 2009, the Company earned six LEED Gold certifications from the U.S. Green Building Council. In 2021, CityCenter remains the largest privately funded green development project in the world.

