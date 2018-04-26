MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018

"A testament to a decade of collaboration between the City of Springfield and MGM Resorts, MGM Springfield will pay tribute to the city's legacy and celebrate its bright future, while introducing a stellar array of hospitality and entertainment experiences that will attract guests from New England and beyond," said Michael Mathis, President of MGM Springfield. "We are incredibly proud to debut what we believe will become the region's premier entertainment destination and play a role in an exciting renaissance for Springfield."

Mayor Domenic J. Sarno states, "I look forward to working with MGM Springfield for many years to come. They're a world-class company and an outstanding corporate citizen. I deeply appreciate their belief and investment in our Springfield. I wish them continued success as we create another 'Springfield first!'"

MGM Springfield will commemorate the city's rich history through the preservation and reimagination of its most storied buildings. Locals and tourists can experience venues such as the First Spiritualist Church, Springfield Armory and Chandler Union Hotel – where Presidents Polk and Buchanan both stayed – in an entirely new way.

A Glimpse into MGM Springfield:

Accommodations – The boutique-style five-story hotel will feature 250 eclectic guestrooms inspired by the historic significance, iconic architecture and literary legacy of its urban surroundings. Each space is punctuated by details such as quotations from the works of Emily Dickinson and whimsical Merriam- Webster -inspired works of art.

– The boutique-style five-story hotel will feature 250 eclectic guestrooms inspired by the historic significance, iconic architecture and literary legacy of its urban surroundings. Each space is punctuated by details such as quotations from the works of and whimsical Merriam- -inspired works of art. Dining Experiences – MGM Springfield will offer an array of new-to-market food and beverage spots, including Cal Mare by James Beard Award-winning Chef Michael Mina ; fine steaks and seafood at The Chandler Steak House with Hell 's Kitchen season 14 winner Meghan Gill serving as executive chef; MGM's signature TAP Sports Bar; and the bustling South End Market off Main Street.

– MGM Springfield will offer an array of new-to-market food and beverage spots, including by Award-winning ; fine steaks and seafood at The Chandler Steak House with serving as executive chef; MGM's signature TAP Sports Bar; and the bustling South End Market off Main Street. Entertainment – The 8,000-seat MassMutual Center is MGM Springfield's official entertainment venue, serving as the home for large-scale conventions and events. As one of the world's leading presenters of live entertainment, MGM Resorts will leverage its pipeline of global relationships to attract first-rate events, reinforcing the city's reputation as the region's premier entertainment hub. MGM Springfield also will partner with other local venues, such as Symphony Hall, for live events.

– The 8,000-seat MassMutual Center is MGM Springfield's official entertainment venue, serving as the home for large-scale conventions and events. As one of the world's leading presenters of live entertainment, MGM Resorts will leverage its pipeline of global relationships to attract first-rate events, reinforcing the city's reputation as the region's premier entertainment hub. MGM Springfield also will partner with other local venues, such as Symphony Hall, for live events. Enjoyment for all – Guests can tee up at MGM Springfield's Topgolf® Swing Suite, a new social gathering spot featuring high-tech immersive golf simulators and a lively lounge with delicious food and beverage offerings. The resort also will feature an eight-screen movie theater complex; 10-lane bowling center; serene spa; and an 8,000-square-foot pool situated within a terraced rooftop garden.

– Guests can tee up at MGM Springfield's Topgolf® Swing Suite, a new social gathering spot featuring high-tech immersive golf simulators and a lively lounge with delicious food and beverage offerings. The resort also will feature an eight-screen movie theater complex; 10-lane bowling center; serene spa; and an 8,000-square-foot pool situated within a terraced rooftop garden. Retail – The resort's retail lineup will animate the property's street level, creating a vibrant interface with Springfield's revitalized downtown experience. Announced retailers include the first-ever apparel boutique from Indian Motorcycle – the Springfield -born pioneer of the American Motorcycle industry – and regionally beloved Kringle Candle .

– The resort's retail lineup will animate the property's street level, creating a vibrant interface with revitalized downtown experience. Announced retailers include the first-ever apparel boutique from Indian Motorcycle – the -born pioneer of the American Motorcycle industry – and regionally beloved . Open- Air Plaza – Inspired by the classic New England town common, MGM Springfield will create a lively outdoor plaza and thriving public space, with the iconic Revolutionary-War-era Springfield Armory at its center. The historic United States arsenal will offer a remarkable backdrop for the open-air marketplace, which will feature live events, local artisans, farmers markets and seasonal programming including an outdoor ice rink. The plaza will become the anchor for the neighborhood's pedestrian crowd, encouraging guests to explore the many local businesses and attractions nearby.

– Inspired by the classic New England town common, MGM Springfield will create a lively outdoor plaza and thriving public space, with the iconic Revolutionary-War-era Springfield Armory at its center. The historic arsenal will offer a remarkable backdrop for the open-air marketplace, which will feature live events, local artisans, farmers markets and seasonal programming including an outdoor ice rink. The plaza will become the anchor for the neighborhood's pedestrian crowd, encouraging guests to explore the many local businesses and attractions nearby. Art – Woven through all elements of the resort, a public fine art program inspired by the industrial ethos of Springfield will feature a captivating collection of commissioned and hand-selected pieces by international and local artists from Springfield , the greater Berkshires, New England and beyond. The property also will feature an exclusive exhibit, " Cabinet of Curiosities: Springfield Innovations from the Springfield Museums, " curated in partnership with the Springfield Museums to showcase turn-of-the-century objects throughout the resort, such as a 1925 Edison Western Union Stock Ticker, a 1915 Springfield-made Telegraphone and an 1895 Edison Home Phonograph.

Woven through all elements of the resort, a public fine art program inspired by the industrial ethos of will feature a captivating collection of commissioned and hand-selected pieces by international and local artists from , the greater Berkshires, New England and beyond. The property also will feature an exclusive exhibit, curated in partnership with the Springfield Museums to showcase turn-of-the-century objects throughout the resort, such as a 1925 Edison Western Union Stock Ticker, a 1915 Springfield-made Telegraphone and an 1895 Edison Home Phonograph. Meetings & Events – In addition to large-scale convention capabilities at MassMutual Center, MGM Springfield will offer approximately 42,500 square feet of space to accommodate meetings and events ranging from business to social gatherings.

– In addition to large-scale convention capabilities at MassMutual Center, MGM Springfield will offer approximately 42,500 square feet of space to accommodate meetings and events ranging from business to social gatherings. Casino – An expansive 125,000-square-foot gaming floor will feature approximately 2,550 slot machines, 120 gaming tables, a poker room and high-limit VIP gaming area for a variety of experiences.

Immediate access to Interstate 91 and the Mass. Pike, as well as nearby Bradley International Airport in Hartford and the Amtrak-serviced Union Station, make MGM Springfield well connected and accessible to local and global audiences.

Located approximately 80 miles west of Boston, Springfield boasts a 375-year legacy as a major crossroads of New England. Among the city's numerous draws are the Basketball Hall of Fame – a shrine to the sport in its founding locale – and The Amazing World of Dr. Seuss Museum, a recently debuted interactive center devoted to literary great and Springfield native Theodor Geisel.

In the coming months, MGM Springfield will unveil more details about the offerings and amenities available to guests as well as specifics around timing for the resort's opening. For more information, visit mgmspringfield.com.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) is an S&P 500® global entertainment company with national and international locations featuring best-in-class hotels and casinos, state-of-the-art meetings and conference spaces, incredible live and theatrical entertainment experiences, and an extensive array of restaurant, nightlife and retail offerings. MGM Resorts creates immersive, iconic experiences through its suite of Las Vegas-inspired brands. The MGM Resorts portfolio encompasses 28 unique hotel offerings including some of the most recognizable resort brands in the industry. Expanding throughout the U.S. and around the world, the company in 2018 opened MGM COTAI in Macau and the first Bellagio-branded hotel in Shanghai. It also is developing MGM Springfield in Massachusetts. The 78,000 global employees of MGM Resorts are proud of their company for being recognized as one of FORTUNE® Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies®. For more information visit us at www.mgmresorts.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. MGM Springfield has based these statements on management's current expectations and assumptions and not on historical facts. Examples of these statements include statements regarding the expected opening date of the casino resort and scope of the amenities to be offered. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements, including effects of economic and market conditions, competition with other destination travel locations throughout the United States and the world, and the design, timing and costs of the projects and risks relating to permits, licenses, financings, approvals and other contingencies and additional risks and uncertainties described in the MGM Resorts International Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In providing forward-looking statements, MGM Springfield is not undertaking any duty or obligation to update these statements publicly as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

