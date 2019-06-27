MG+M The Law Firm Partner John B. Manning to Co-Chair Perrin Conferences' National Asbestos Litigation Conference

BOSTON, June 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John B. Manning, a partner with the national litigation firm MG+M The Law Firm ("MG+M"), will serve as a co-chair of Perrin Conferences' National Asbestos Litigation Conference from September 9-11, 2019 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco, CA. This is John's eleventh consecutive year co-chairing the conference.

Perrin's National Asbestos Litigation Conference provides attendees with a deeper understanding of the trends currently driving asbestos litigation and the impact these trends may have on future cases.

In his role as a co-chair, John is heavily involved in shaping the agenda and will participate on panel discussions offering defense counsel perspectives. Armed with years of litigation experience, John represents dozens of corporations in complex tort and products liability litigation throughout the country. As National Coordinating Counsel for multiple products manufacturers, he directs the defense of more than 200,000 asbestos and talc related lawsuits pending in all 50 states.

"I am honored to return as a co-chair, for the preeminent conference in asbestos and talc litigation nationally," said John B. Manning, Partner, MG+M. "Year after year Perrin Conferences continues to raise the bar, and offers substance, speakers, and networking opportunities seldom found elsewhere. Many attorneys from our firm attend each year, and the value we receive is undeniable."

The conference offers Continuing Legal Education (CLE) Credit and CE credit for qualified candidates. To register for the National Asbestos Litigation Conference please visit www.perrinconferences.com or contact Lynnsey Perrin.

About MG+M



MG+M The Law Firm ("MG+M") is a national litigation and trial firm that provides coordinated, coast-to-coast services for corporate clients in high stakes matters. We offer national coverage through our 14 offices and a vast local counsel network that can rapidly respond to litigation demands in all levels of court, anywhere in the country. Our experienced team of diverse attorneys, collaborative approach, and national resources enable us to provide superior value and achieve optimal results in addressing our clients' most complex litigation challenges. For more information, visit www.mgmlaw.com.

About Perrin Conferences

The leading national provider of joint plaintiff/defendant litigation conferences, Perrin Conferences offers comprehensive and specialized continuing legal education in an atmosphere of learning, networking, and sharing. Bringing together preeminent national talent in specialty legal fields, Perrin Conferences ensures its conferences deliver innovative content, networking opportunities and career development. Attendees gain insights that cannot be found anywhere else. Follow the latest news from Perrin Conferences on Twitter @PerrinConf. For more information on the company and upcoming conferences please visit www.perrinconferences.com .

