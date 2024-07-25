MGMA NAMES AKASH MADIAH AS CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER AND ANDREW SWANSON AS CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER

Promotions to Drive Market Solutions and Transformative Growth for the Association

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management, today announced two promotions that will better position the organization to meet the evolving and increasingly complex needs of its members. Akash Madiah, who has served as Chief Financial Officer for MGMA since 2018, now also carries the title of Chief Operating Officer, and Andrew Swanson, MPA, FACMPE, who has served as the association's Senior Vice President of Product Strategy and Sales since 2021, has been named Chief Revenue Officer.

MGMA Names Andrew Swanson as Chief Revenue Officer. MGMA names Akash Madiah as Chief Operating Officer.

"Akash and Andy have been instrumental in helping position MGMA to provide the most effective insights, solutions and advocacy on behalf of our 60,000 medical practice members," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE. "For nearly 100 years, MGMA has helped medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare, and I am pleased to see Akash and Andy take on expanded roles with increased responsibilities as we position ourselves to help our members thrive in the next 100 years."

Madiah has led MGMA's financial and analytic operations for the past six years, in addition to providing leadership and strategic guidance across the organization. Madiah joined MGMA from DaVita Medical Group, where he served as a regional chief financial officer overseeing financial operations. Before joining DaVita Medical Group, Madiah served in financial leadership roles at a variety of organizations, including Vail Resorts, KPMG LLP and Lehman Brothers. Akash earned his bachelor's degree in engineering with a double major in economics from Northwestern University and his MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

Swanson brings his vast background in the medical practice industry and tenure at MGMA to deploy products and services to improve the people and systems used to support the organization and members. In his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, he will oversee marketing, market intelligence, product development and sales functions to ensure their alignment with the market MGMA serves. He spent nearly two decades over his career in human resources as a daily practitioner, business partner and functional leader. Additionally, he spent 13 years within the U.S. healthcare system, both in hospital system and medical group management. Swanson began his career in change management and business consulting, working at Anderson Consulting/Accenture to develop HR solutions around training and development, performance management, compensation and recruiting and onboarding. Later, in the telecommunications and financial services industries, Swanson expanded his expertise by delving into advanced practices of HR expertise in succession planning, leadership development and retention programs. Eventually, Swanson led holistic talent management functions inside an integrated health system, working with administrative and clinical leaders on many facets of the medical practice industry to ensure optimal performance of staff and the business.

"MGMA is embarking on a transformative growth phase, addressing new industry challenges by evolving our product and service offerings. In his new role as Chief Revenue Officer, Andy will be pivotal in developing strategies to position our association for success," added Dr. Fischer-Wright. "In addition, having Akash functioning as both CFO and COO, working alongside Andy, will streamline our efforts to improve how we serve our members and the broader industry."

About MGMA

Founded in 1926, the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the nation's largest association focused on the business of medical practice management. MGMA consists of 15,000 group medical practices ranging from small private medical practices to large national health systems representing more than 350,000 physicians. MGMA helps over 60,000 medical practice leaders and the healthcare community solve the business challenges of running practices so that they can focus on providing outstanding patient care. Specifically, MGMA helps its members innovate and improve profitability and financial sustainability, and it provides the gold standard on industry benchmarks such as physician compensation. The association also advocates extensively on its members' behalf on national regulatory and policy issues. To learn more, go to MGMA.com or follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Media Contact

Amy Moynihan

[email protected]

SOURCE MGMA