MGMA19 | The Annual Conference Brings Together Reputable Keynote Speakers Including a U.S. Senator, a Former Monk, Subject of Moneyball, and a Shark

Billy Beane , Executive Vice President of Baseball Operations for the Oakland A's and subject of Michael Lewis's book, Moneyball , and the film adaptation starring Brad Pitt as Beane, will share his innovative, winning approach to management and leadership which involves identifying undervalued assets to create and sustain a competitive advantage. By striking parallels between baseball and business, Beane inspires audiences across industries with his unforgettable winning underdog story.

"We know our attendees need to stay up-to-date with the needs of their patients, all while having the vision to see potential disruptions in this ever-changing healthcare industry," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "MGMA's Annual Conference offers educational content and leadership learning opportunities designed to foster innovation and positive action and results."

Healthcare professionals interested in participating in MGMA19 | The Annual Conference can receive early bird discount pricing through August 20, 2019. Please visit www.mgma.com/ignite for conference details.

Members of the media are welcome to attend as VIP guests of the conference. Please click here for details specific to media attendees.

About MGMA

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practice. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 45,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

