MGMA19 | The Annual Conference Offers Exclusive Healthcare Content for Virtual Conference Attendees with MGMA19 | Live

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is offering exclusive content from its annual conference, MGMA19 | The Annual Conference (#MGMA19AC), to online attendees. For those who are unable to make it to New Orleans October 13-16, 2019, MGMA19 | Live provides access to carefully curated educational content live from the conference.

MGMA19 | Live is designed for healthcare professionals in the medical practice management field. The streamed content will be educational and inspirational in nature and will help participants address business challenges, improve efficiencies and profitability and effectively lead a medical practice into the future. MGMA19 | Live includes three general sessions, nine of the most popular face-to-face conference sessions, as well as three exclusive online interactive sessions -- all streamed live from New Orleans.

MGMA19 | Live will cover a broad range of topics related to the business of healthcare including reducing turnover, effective revenue cycle management, telehealth, government regulations, value-based payment models and many others.

"We know our members and attendees want to stay educated on the latest trends and challenges facing their medical practices, so we are extending our content to the people who can't be with us at The Annual Conference this year," said Halee Fischer-Wright, MD, MMM, FAAP, FACMPE, president and chief executive officer at MGMA. "MGMA Live extends the reach of the educational content and learning opportunities in a way in which participants can still gain the knowledge to ask the right questions and address pivotal action items that will help them transform their organizations, regardless of whether they can be with us or not."

The full MGMA19 | Live agenda can be seen here. MGMA19 | Live will be held Sunday, Oct. 13 at 4:00 p.m. CT until Tuesday, Oct. 15 at 5:15 p.m. Attendees can register for MGMA19 | Live here. Registration will close on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 5:00 a.m. CT. The cost of MGMA19 | Live for MGMA members is $450.00 and the cost for non-members is $600.00.

Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) is the premier association for professionals who lead medical practices. Since 1926, through data, people, insights, and advocacy, MGMA empowers medical group practices to innovate and create meaningful change in healthcare. With a membership of more than 45,000 medical practice administrators, executives, and leaders, MGMA represents more than 12,500 organizations of all sizes, types, structures and specialties that deliver almost half of the healthcare in the United States. www.mgma.com

