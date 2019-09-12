MGMWERX, Air University accepting solutions for Virtual Air & Space Operations Center (AOC) Design Challenge

The Virtual Reality for Education in Air & Space Operations Center (AOC) Operations Challenge is accepting submissions through October 17.

MGMWERX will host an online question and answer session on September 24 with MGMWERX staff and the Air University Virtual AOC design challenge partner. Those interested in more information on the challenge can RSVP for the Q&A session at http://bit.ly/VirtualAOCRSVP.

Anyone can submit a solution, as these challenges look to attract programmers, software developers, academics, researchers, hobbyists, students, engineers, small businesses and startups; as well as large corporate enterprises or Department of Defense contracts.

Once submitted to the challenge, solutions will be reviewed for the opportunity to be down-selected to participate in a Design Sprint.

Participants have a chance to secure funding for prototype and experimentation, secure a government contract, or promote their work with the Air Force. Additionally, submitters will get official recognition for their company or idea while helping the Air Force improve operational effectiveness.

For complete specifications to the challenge visit: http://bit.ly/MGMWERXVirtualAOC.

MGMWERX was created under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement to align with the education initiatives of Air University. MGMWERX augments ongoing Air University programs, through events like Pitch Night, to enhance production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas that span issues of importance to the Air Force. This includes, but is not limited to, doctrine, strategies, capability needs, operational concepts, training, education, and science and technology.

For more information contact:

MGMWERX

Joyce Vaughn

334.240.9481

info@mgmwerx.org

