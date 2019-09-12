MGMWERX, Air University accepting solutions for Virtual Air & Space Operations Center (AOC) Design Challenge
Sep 12, 2019, 10:00 ET
MONTGOMERY, Ala., Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- MGMWERX, and its partner Air University, are currently accepting solutions for a virtual reality platform for providing education and training in the organization, functions, and operations of an Air & Space Operations Center (AOC).
The team wants to quickly gather potential ideas and solutions for a concept that provides an educational environment created in a Virtual Reality workspace to provide Air Force students a basic understanding of the organization, component functions, and operations of an AOC.
The Virtual Reality for Education in Air & Space Operations Center (AOC) Operations Challenge is accepting submissions through October 17.
MGMWERX will host an online question and answer session on September 24 with MGMWERX staff and the Air University Virtual AOC design challenge partner. Those interested in more information on the challenge can RSVP for the Q&A session at http://bit.ly/VirtualAOCRSVP.
Anyone can submit a solution, as these challenges look to attract programmers, software developers, academics, researchers, hobbyists, students, engineers, small businesses and startups; as well as large corporate enterprises or Department of Defense contracts.
Once submitted to the challenge, solutions will be reviewed for the opportunity to be down-selected to participate in a Design Sprint.
Participants have a chance to secure funding for prototype and experimentation, secure a government contract, or promote their work with the Air Force. Additionally, submitters will get official recognition for their company or idea while helping the Air Force improve operational effectiveness.
For complete specifications to the challenge visit: http://bit.ly/MGMWERXVirtualAOC.
MGMWERX was created under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement to align with the education initiatives of Air University. MGMWERX augments ongoing Air University programs, through events like Pitch Night, to enhance production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas that span issues of importance to the Air Force. This includes, but is not limited to, doctrine, strategies, capability needs, operational concepts, training, education, and science and technology.
