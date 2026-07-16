MGN Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Megan Holdings Limited (MGN) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on September 8, 2026

Complaint alleges Megan Holdings Limited's IPO registration statement and prospectus contained materially false and misleading statements, concealing material weaknesses in internal controls and the Company's vulnerability to the fraudulent pump-and-dump scheme that ultimately destroyed 93.4% of shareholder value.

NEW YORK, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Megan's initial public offering ("IPO"), which occurred on or about September 26, 2025.

The complaint, captioned Mundy v. Megan Holdings Limited, et al., Case No. 1:26-cv-05754, asserts claims under Sections 11, 12(a)(2), and 15 of the Securities Act of 1933, as well as Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, targeting the Company's Offering Documents — the registration statement and prospectus that formed the foundation of the IPO through which Megan sold 1,250,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share, raising $5,000,000 in gross proceeds.

Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt or [email protected].

The Lead Plaintiff Deadline is September 8, 2026. If you suffered a loss on your MGN investment, you have until this date to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.

FALSE AND MISLEADING OFFERING DOCUMENTS

Megan Holdings Limited is a Cayman Islands-incorporated holding company that purportedly operates through Malaysian subsidiaries engaged in the development, construction, and maintenance of aquaculture farms — primarily shrimp farms — along with related hatchery center design services. On September 26, 2025, the Company filed its IPO prospectus, enabling the sale of shares to U.S. investors for the first time.

The complaint alleges that Megan's registration statement and prospectus were materially deficient in multiple critical respects, rendering the Offering Documents false and misleading at the time they were issued to the investing public.

Undisclosed Material Weaknesses in Internal Controls

The prospectus acknowledged that the Company had been a private entity with "limited accounting personnel and other resources to address our Company's internal controls and procedures" and that management had never assessed the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting. The complaint alleges these disclosures were inadequate because the Company actually suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls — deficiencies that went far beyond the hypothetical risk factor language included in the Offering Documents. The prospectus stated: "If we fail to implement and maintain an effective system of internal controls, we may be unable to accurately or timely report our results of operations or prevent fraud." According to the complaint, this language obscured that the risk had already materialized.

Omission of Realized Manipulation Risk

The prospectus contained a boilerplate risk factor acknowledging that "[c]ertain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company." However, the complaint alleges this generic language concealed the specific, realized risk that Megan was being utilized as a vehicle in a fraudulent market manipulation and pump-and-dump promotional scheme, in which impersonators acting as financial advisors touted the stock in online forums, chat groups, and social media platforms to create an artificial buying frenzy among retail investors.

The IPO Underwriter's Pattern of Microcap Failures

The complaint further alleges that the sole underwriter on the IPO, D. Boral Capital LLC ("DBC"), had conducted numerous other microcap initial public offerings since January 2024 that suffered strikingly similar volatility-induced collapses from market manipulation. According to the complaint, these included:

Park Ha Biological Technology, Co. Ltd. (December 2024 IPO) — collapsed in July 2025, losing 94% of its value;

Masonglory Limited (July 2025 IPO) — collapsed approximately 97.6% from its highest closing price, including a one-day drop of 85.5%;

Phoenix Asia Holding (April 2025 IPO) — experienced an extreme run-up to $133.12 per share before collapsing to $17.60 the next trading day;

Robot Consulting Co., Ltd. (July 2025 IPO) — halted by the SEC and subsequently by NASDAQ, which remains in effect;

rYojbaba Co., Ltd. (August 2025 IPO) — experienced a dramatic run-up before declining sharply.

The Offering Documents failed to adequately disclose DBC's track record or the elevated risk it posed to investors in the Megan IPO.

The Promised Use of Proceeds

The prospectus outlined that the Company expected to receive net proceeds of approximately $2,801,000 from the IPO, allocated as follows: 20% for Sales and Marketing, 30% for Expansion/M&A opportunities, 30% for Development of a proprietary Smart Farming System, and 20% for Working Capital. The Company also touted its growth strategy, including a statement that it intended "to develop our own proprietary Smart Farming System, and we hope to establish a pilot scale project utilizing our Smart Farming System by the fourth quarter of 2024" — a timeline that had already passed by the time of the IPO, raising questions about whether these representations had any reasonable basis.

The Auditor's Clean Opinion

The complaint also names WWC, P.C. as a defendant, alleging that the Company's auditor issued a clean opinion on Megan's consolidated financial statements for fiscal years 2022, 2023, and 2024, which were incorporated into the registration statement. The complaint alleges that WWC, as the Company's auditor throughout and for years prior to the Class Period, had access to material non-public information and knew or should have known that the adverse facts alleged in the complaint had not been disclosed to the investing public.

CATASTROPHIC STOCK COLLAPSE

The fraudulent promotional scheme drove Megan's stock price from $1.23 on February 25, 2026, to an intraday high of $5.18 on March 25, 2026 — a surge exceeding 400% — despite no fundamental news or operational developments to justify such appreciation. On March 26, 2026, the scheme collapsed. Megan's shares plummeted 93.4%, falling $3.96 to close at just $0.28 per share. The stock has not recovered and continues to trade well below that level, leaving investors who purchased shares pursuant to the IPO with devastating losses.

CLAIMS UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT OF 1933

The complaint asserts strict liability and negligence-based claims under Section 11 of the Securities Act against all defendants who signed or are otherwise liable for the registration statement, under Section 12(a)(2) against the statutory sellers of Megan securities in the IPO, and under Section 15 against the controlling persons of the Company. Importantly, claims under Section 11 do not require proof of scienter — plaintiffs need only demonstrate that the registration statement contained an untrue statement of material fact or omitted to state a material fact required to be stated therein.

The complaint alleges that the Individual Defendants — CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern, who controlled 61.97% of the Company's ordinary shares following the IPO, and CFO Ng Kai Tie — possessed the power and authority to control the contents of the Company's SEC filings and were chiefly responsible for bringing the Company public. They were provided with copies of public filings prior to issuance and had the ability, opportunity, and obligation to prevent or correct material misstatements.

WHAT INVESTORS SHOULD DO NOW

If you purchased Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) securities pursuant or traceable to the Company's September 2025 IPO, or during the class period of September 26, 2025 through March 25, 2026, and suffered losses, you may be entitled to compensation.

Submit your information here or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (888) SueWallSt.

The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The complaint alleges that the Company's registration statement and prospectus, filed in connection with its September 2025 IPO, contained materially false and misleading statements and omissions that were not revealed until the fraudulent pump-and-dump scheme collapsed on March 26, 2026, causing a 93.4% stock decline.

Q: What court was the MGN class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The case number is 1:26-cv-05754.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited and individual defendants including CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern and CFO Ng Kai Tie, who signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures. The complaint also names D. Boral Capital LLC (the IPO underwriter) and WWC, P.C. (the Company's auditor) as defendants.

Q: What do MGN investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my MGN shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if Megan Holdings Limited goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com