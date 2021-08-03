MGN Logistics Recognized as a Top 100 3PL by Inbound Logistics

EASTON, Pa., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MGN Logistics, Inc, a leading provider of technology solutions in freight and transportation management, has been selected as a Top 100 3PL Provider by Inbound Logistics for the second year in a row.

"When choosing the 2021 Top 100 3PL Providers, Inbound Logistics editors specifically targeted providers who offer the innovation, visibility, flexibility, speed and control that drive the supply chain solutions our audience needs to achieve their goals and meet customers' evolving needs," said Felecia Stratton, Editor. "Inbound Logistics is proud to honor MGN Logistics for their innovative solutions empowering logistics, supply chain and transportation excellence in 2021."

"We are once again honored to be selected by the Inbound Logistics' editorial staff as one of the Top 100 3PL in the country," states Matthew Telesca, President & CEO of MGN Logistics. "Our focus continues to be the number one ranked transportation management solutions provider in the country."

TOP 100 SELECTION METHODOLOGY

Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Providers list serves as a qualitative assessment of service providers we feel are best equipped to meet and surpass our audience's evolving outsourcing needs. Distilling the Top 100 is never an easy task, and the process becomes increasingly difficult as more 3PLs enter the market and service providers from other functional areas develop value-added logistics capabilities. The service providers we selected are companies that, in the opinion of IL editors, offer the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet our audience's unique supply chain and logistics needs.

ABOUT MGN LOGISTIS

MGN Logistics, Inc., is the premier Supply Chain and Transportation Management System (TMS) provider. The company's cloud-based TMS supports all modes of transportation including Truckload, LTL, Ocean, Air, Rail, Intermodal and Parcel, providing customers with a powerful, yet easy-to-use, single platform for their entire supply chain. As a cutting-edge pioneer of web-based transportation management solutions, the company's innovative and proprietary TMS was designed by transportation professionals with real-world experience. MGN is a six-time honoree of Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of the country's fastest growing private companies. For more information, visit www.mgnlogistics.com

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com

Photo(s):

https://www.prlog.org/12879774

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE MGN Logistics, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mgnlogistics.com/

