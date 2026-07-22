MGN Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Megan Holdings Limited Securities Lawsuit - Contact Levi & Korsinsky

Complaint alleges Malaysian shrimp aquaculture company Megan Holdings Limited was a shell used to facilitate a pump-and-dump scheme, raising questions about the $5 million raised from investors through its IPO and as to the legitimacy of its purported farming operations.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Megan Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: MGN) of a class action securities lawsuit filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The action is brought on behalf of shareholders who purchased MGN securities between September 26, 2025, and March 25, 2026, inclusive. Find out if you are eligible for a recovery by clicking here.

Megan Holdings Limited presented itself to U.S. investors as a company "principally engaged in the development, construction and maintenance of aquaculture farms and related works" in Malaysia, with operations focused on shrimp farm construction, hatchery center design, and the development of a proprietary "Smart Farming System." The Company completed its IPO on September 29, 2025, selling 1,250,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share and raising $5 million in gross proceeds through its sole underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC.

According to the complaint, the Company's stated operational plan — allocating 30% of approximately $2.8 million in net IPO proceeds to developing Smart Farming technology, 30% to merger and acquisition activities, 20% to sales and marketing, and 20% to working capital — was presented to investors alongside ambitious growth strategies. These included plans to expand internationally beginning with Indonesia, pursue equity participation in client entities, and collaborate with Malaysia's Ministry of Agriculture to promote modernization through the Company's smart farming technologies.

However, investigations and public reports have now revealed that Megan Holdings was allegedly a vehicle utilized in a market manipulation and "pump-and-dump" promotional scheme. According to the complaint, impersonators acting as financial advisors touted MGN stock in online forums, chat groups, and social media posts with baseless claims designed to create a buying frenzy among retail investors. The stock price surged more than 400% from $1.23 on February 25, 2026, to trade as high as $5.18 per share intraday on March 25, 2026 — despite the absence of any fundamental news, operational milestones, or business developments that would justify such a dramatic increase in the Company's share price.

The complaint raises questions about the legitimacy of Megan Holdings' purported aquaculture operations in Malaysia. Despite describing itself as a provider of shrimp farm maintenance, hatchery construction, and smart farming technologies, the Company was incorporated as a holding company in the Cayman Islands, and its CEO, Defendant Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern, controlled 61.97% of the Company's ordinary shares following the IPO. The complaint further alleges that the Company suffered from material weaknesses in its internal accounting and financial reporting controls — a critical vulnerability for a company that had just entered U.S. public markets and was entrusted with millions of dollars of investor capital.

The complaint also notes that the Company's own IPO prospectus contained a risk factor warning that "certain recent initial public offerings of companies with public floats comparable to the anticipated public float of our company have experienced extreme volatility that was seemingly unrelated to the underlying performance of the respective company." According to the complaint, this generic language failed to disclose the actual, realized risk that Megan's securities were being subjected to a coordinated fraudulent promotional campaign — and that the Company's sole IPO underwriter, D. Boral Capital LLC, had a history of conducting microcap IPOs that suffered strikingly similar manipulation-driven collapses.

On March 26, 2026, the scheme collapsed. MGN shares plummeted 93.4% to close at just $0.28 per share. The stock has not recovered and continues to trade well below $0.28, leaving investors who purchased shares at or above the $4.00 IPO price with near-total losses.

The lead plaintiff deadline in this case is September 8, 2026. If you suffered a loss on your MGN investment, you have until the deadline to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Request more information about the MGN class action lawsuit or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTOR REPRESENTATION — Levi & Korsinsky, LLP provides sophisticated counsel to institutional investors evaluating lead plaintiff opportunities. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars. Ranked among ISS Top 50 for seven consecutive years. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MGN Lawsuit

Q: When did Megan Holdings Limited allegedly mislead investors? A: The class period runs from September 26, 2025, to March 25, 2026. The alleged fraud was revealed through the collapse of the pump-and-dump scheme on March 26, 2026, which caused MGN shares to decline 93.4% in a single trading day.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the MGN lawsuit? A: The complaint names Megan Holdings Limited, CEO Darren Hoo AKA Hoo Wei Sern, CFO Ng Kai Tie, underwriter D. Boral Capital LLC, and auditor WWC, P.C. The individual defendants signed SEC filings and certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: How much did MGN stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 93.4% — a decline of $3.96 per share — after the collapse of the market manipulation scheme on March 26, 2026. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What do MGN investors need to do right now? A: Gather brokerage records including purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as a class member.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What if I already sold my MGN shares — can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if Megan Holdings goes bankrupt before the case resolves? A: Securities class action claims survive bankruptcy in most circumstances. D&O insurance policies are frequently the primary source of settlement funds.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities investigations and any resulting actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I live outside the United States? A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP