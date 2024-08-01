MGNX Investors Have Opportunity to Lead MacroGenics, Inc. Securities Fraud Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of stock or sellers of puts of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) between March 7, 2024 and May 9, 2024, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than September 24, 2024.

To join the MacroGenics class action, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27488 or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email [email protected] for information on the class action.

The Rosen Law Firm is investigating the allegations that MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) misled investors regarding its business operations.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts related to early interim safety data results from the TAMARACK Phase 2 study. The claims arise on May 9, 2024, when MacroGenics presented interim updated safety and efficacy data for its cancer treatment study TAMARACK. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

You may be eligible to participate in the class action against MacroGenics, Inc. The deadline to file a motion to be appointed as lead plaintiff is September 24, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party who acts on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. You do not have to participate in the case to be eligible for a recovery. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member. For more information, go to https://rosenlegal.com/submit-form/?case_id=27488.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

