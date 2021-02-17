MGP Announces Plans to Expand Distribution for Green Hat Gin

Green Hat Gin is the latest addition to the portfolio of award-winning brands at MGP, and their first proprietary gin brand. MGP acquired New Columbia Distillers in March 2020, encompassing the Green Hat Gin distillery, retail tasting room, bar and gin garden, all located in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C.

"This will be a very exciting season for our team as we build the Green Hat Gin brand and grow our distribution footprint," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. "We are receiving outstanding feedback from our trade partners about the quality of Green Hat and look forward to sharing our brand story with gin lovers across the country."

Green Hat Original Batch Gin is the inaugural recipe, made for those that appreciate a juniper-forward blend balanced with original botanicals. This super-premium gin contains classic aromas of juniper, citrus and herbs that linger on the palate with anise notes and a crisp finish. Green Hat offers three additional expressions: a higher-proof Navy Strength Gin with notes of candied lemon, grapefruit, lavender and clover; Citrus Floral Gin, a bright lemon, orange, and cherry blossom style; and Summer Cup Cordial, a fruit and herb cordial with cheerful bursts of citrus, rosehips, cucumber, black tea, verbena and lavender.

Green Hat Gin is inspired by George Cassiday, the infamous "Man in the Green Hat." Instantly recognizable in his green felt fedora, Cassiday was a mysterious bootlegger who kept Congress well-stocked during Prohibition from his private offices in the House and Senate. Legend has it that he recorded more than 25 deliveries per day in his Black Book over the course of a decade, making him very popular indeed on both sides of the Hill. Cassiday is credited with helping to bring Prohibition to an end with a series of scathing front-page articles, even at the demise of his own good fortune. A man of his word, he destroyed the Black Book on the eve of Repeal and has been synonymous with the D.C. spirits scene ever since.

Green Hat Original Batch Gin retails for a suggested $29.99 per 750-ml bottle (83 proof/41.5% ABV). Green Hat Navy Strength Gin retails for a suggested $32.99 per 750-ml bottle (114.2 proof/57.1% ABV). Green Hat Citrus Floral Gin retails for a suggested $29.99 per 750-ml bottle (90 proof/45% ABV). Green Hat Summer Cup Cordial retails for a suggested $29.99 per 750-ml bottle (66 proof/33% ABV). Green Hat is currently available in Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Missouri, Ohio, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. and will be rolling out to other MGP markets through the first half of 2021.

About Green Hat Gin

Green Hat Gin (1832 Fenwick St. NE) was founded in 2011 in the Ivy City neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Housed in an historic warehouse, Green Hat was the first distillery licensed in D.C. after Prohibition, and offers on-site production as well as a tasting room, bar and gin garden. A premium distilled gin crafted with a unique blend of botanicals, Green Hat is available in Original Batch Gin (SRP: $29.99/750-ml), Navy Strength Gin (SRP: $32.99/750-ml), Citrus Floral Gin (SRP: $29.99/750-ml) and Summer Cup Cordial (SRP: $29.99/750-ml). Green Hat Gin is inspired by George Cassiday, the infamous "Man in the Green Hat." Known for his green felt fedora, the mysterious bootlegger operated out of offices in the House and Senate buildings to supply congressmen throughout Prohibition. Green Hat Gin was named "#5 Best U.S. Craft Gin Distillery" by USA Today. Connect with us: Greenhatgin.com and @GreenHatGin (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube). Green Hat Distillery, Washington, D.C. 41.5%, 57.1%, 45%, & 33% ALC/VOL. Every Sip Tells a Story. Enjoy Yours Responsibly.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP (Nasdaq: MGPI) is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by a long history of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled in Washington, D.C., and distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

MGP Brands proprietary spirits include: TILL American Wheat Vodka, George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Remus Repeal Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey, Eight & Sand Blended Bourbon Whiskey, Tanner's Creek Blended Bourbon Whiskey and Green Hat Gin. All brands are wholly-owned by MGP Ingredients, a leading distiller with operations in Atchison, Kansas, Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and Washington, D.C.

