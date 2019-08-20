MGP Announces Remus Repeal Reserve Series III

"We're privileged to have some of the country's most extensive, aged Bourbons, and are continuing to build our limited release program every year," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP. "Remus Repeal Reserve is now in its third year and delivers a bold, high-rye profile that weaves the best of our 2007/2008 Bourbons into a beautifully smooth style. Remus Volstead Reserve is made from even older, 14-year aged reserves to further commemorate the Prohibition era and our unique brand story. Remus Volstead Reserve will never be repeated and is a rare Bourbon that coincides with the release of Series III to make this holiday season even more memorable for collectors."

Named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," Remus Repeal Reserve is an annual series from George Remus® Bourbon, crafted at MGP's historic, 170-year-old distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Made in a signature high-rye style, the medley changes each year allowing the distillery team to experiment with their various mash bills and cask-aged reserves. Remus Repeal Reserve Series III showcases a medley of two mash bills from 2007/2008. It is comprised of 12%, 2007 Bourbon (21% Rye); 78%, 2008 Bourbon (21% Rye); and 10%, 2008 Bourbon (36% Rye). The complex aroma reveals maple with caramel, candied fruit, chocolate, baking spice, smoke and leather with a balanced palate of caramelized brown spice and a hint of rye on the finish. Highly anticipated, Remus Repeal Reserve has achieved some of the industry's highest awards, including a Double Gold in the 2019 San Francisco World Spirits Competition and 98 points fromTasting Panel Magazine for Remus Repeal Reserve Series II.

Also crafted in Lawrenceburg, Remus Volstead Reserve is bottled-in-bond from 2005 bourbons and bottled at 100-proof. Remus Volstead Reserve has rich aromas of dried candied fruit, caramelized pecans, oak, char and tobacco. Robust and rich oak flavors dominate the forward palate and body of this bourbon. Balanced cherry and caramel touches compliment the oak in the body and intensify in the bourbon's finish. Pleasant notes of leather and spice round out the finish, and oak and barrel char notes linger until the next sip. Available as of November 2019, the packaging is designed for collectors with a high-end glass bottle and commemorative box. This limited, 2005-aged reserve Bourbon will never be repeated. No more than 500 9-liter cases will be available for markets where George Remus Bourbon is currently sold.

Remus Repeal Reserve Series III retails for a suggested $84.99 per 750-ml bottle and will be available in limited quantities as of November 13, 2019. Remus Volstead Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey retails for a suggested $199.99 per 750-ml bottle. Both are bottled at 100 proof/50% ABV. For more information, please contact Helen Gregory, helen@gregoryvine.com, or Amanda Davis, amanda@gregoryvine.com.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

About George Remus® Bourbon

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is made by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $44.99 per 750-ml bottle). Remus Repeal Reserve Series III is crafted from 2007/2008 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99 per 750-ml bottle). Remus Volstead Reserve is bottled-in-bond from 2005 bourbons and bottled at 100-proof (SRP: $199.99 per 750-ml bottle). George Remus is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

