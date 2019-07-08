MGP Announces Remus Volstead Reserve, Bottled-in-Bond Bourbon to Mark the 100th Anniversary of Prohibition

"Prohibition launched an era of social change which created legends such as George Remus, King of the Bootleggers, and a speakeasy culture that persists to this day," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands, MGP Ingredients. "Remus Volstead Reserve is made from our finest 14-year aged reserves and has spent the same time in barrel as this country spent under Prohibition. Like this singular historic era, our Volstead Reserve is one-of-a-kind."

Remus Volstead Reserve is bottled-in-bond from 2005 bourbons crafted at MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and bottled at 100-proof. Remus Volstead Reserve has rich aromas of dried candied fruit, caramelized pecans, oak, char and tobacco. Robust and rich oak flavors dominate the forward palate and body of this bourbon. Balanced cherry and caramel touches compliment the oak in the body, and intensify in the bourbon's finish. Pleasant notes of leather and spice round out the finish, and oak and barrel char notes linger until the next sip.

Available as of November 2019, Remus Volstead Reserve Straight Bourbon Whiskey retails for a suggested $199.99 per 750-ml bottle. The packaging is designed for collectors with a high-end glass bottle and commemorative box. This limited, 2005-aged reserve Bourbon will never be repeated. No more than 500 9-liter cases will be available for markets where George Remus Bourbon is currently sold. For more information, please contact Helen Gregory, helen@gregoryvine.com, or Amanda Davis, amanda@gregoryvine.com.

About George Remus® Bourbon

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is made by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $44.99 per 750-ml bottle). Remus Repeal Reserve Series II is crafted from 2007/2008 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99 per 750-ml bottle). Remus Volstead Reserve is bottled-in-bond from 2005 bourbons crafted at MGP's historic distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, and bottled at 100-proof (SRP: $199.99 per 750-ml bottle). George Remus is currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Wisconsin. Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

SOURCE MGP Ingredients, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.mgpingredients.com

