MGP Caliper Covers Welcomes NASCAR Truck Series No. 20 Spencer Boyd as Brand Ambassador

SAN DIEGO, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The team at MGP is excited to partner with our first professional athlete, Spencer Boyd. Spencer has been racing cars and trucks his whole life and is currently competing on the NASCAR Truck Series Circuit. In his first year on tour, Spencer was ranked, 4th most marketable athlete. His first race in Daytona, he placed 4th and is climbing his way up the rankings every Friday night.

"Our partnership with Spencer is a great opportunity to create brand awareness and excitement." - Mike Barland, MGP Caliper Covers

"I feel great having a partner that not only makes their product in the USA but also uses the highest quality of materials. It's so amazing to customize the caliper covers and show off your personalization on your vehicle. My Chevy Redline truck just elevated its looks!" – Spencer Boyd

MGP's partnership with Spencer Boyd validates the MGP brand and supports "Made in America" products. We look forward to working with Spencer and offering his private labeled caliper covers. Click on the link to watch the video as Spencer gets his customized caliper covers with his logo and installs them!

MGP, Marshall Genuine Products is an American manufacturing company located in San Diego, California. After years of extensive research, MGP has developed a process that allows us to take the technology used in the Aerospace and Recreation industries and translate into accessories for automotive enthusiasts. Our MGP Caliper Covers combine these state-of-the-art technologies along with 30 years of engineering experience to bring you customized aftermarket accessories. To learn more about MGP Caliper Covers please go to www.calipercovers.com or contact us at 877.995.0003 or email marketing@calipercovers.com.

