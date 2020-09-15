MGP Debuts 2020 Barrels of George Remus® Single Barrel Bourbon Whiskey

"We're proud to make some of the finest bourbon whiskey in the country at our Lawrenceburg distillery," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands. "Demand for our 2020 George Remus Single Barrel Selection has exceeded expectations in our inaugural year. We are thrilled to work with our valued retail and distributor partners to offer this limited-edition Single Barrel selection of George Remus."

George Remus Single Barrel Straight Bourbon Whiskey is available through select retailers this month. MGP also released Rossville Union Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey, a bottled-in-bond (100-proof) limited-edition release, in August 2020. Click here for a list of participating accounts for both barrel programs.

The Remus Family of Bourbon Whiskies is crafted by MGP at their 170-year-old distillery in historic Lawrenceburg, IN. Made in a high rye style, the Remus range reflects MGP's expertise in distilling, aging and blending whiskies. Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV, a limited annual reserve selection, is also available now.

For more information, please contact Helen Gregory or Amanda Davis.

About George Remus® Straight Bourbon Whiskey

George Remus, a bourbon brand named after the legendary "King of the Bootleggers," is crafted by MGP Ingredients at their historic Lawrenceburg, Indiana distillery. George Remus Straight Bourbon Whiskey is a high-rye blend of bourbon whiskies, aged over four years, with a hint of vanilla, a maple aroma, and a sweet-yet-characteristic rye flavor (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Remus Repeal Reserve Series IV is crafted from 2008 reserve bourbons and is available in limited quantities (SRP: $84.99/750-ml). Connect with us: GeorgeRemus.com, Twitter (@GeorgeRemus), Facebook and Instagram (@GeorgeRemusBourbon). G. Remus Distilling Co., Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 50% ALC/VOL. Be Legendary. Sip Responsibly.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

SOURCE MGP

Related Links

https://www.mgpingredients.com

