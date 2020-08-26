MGP Debuts 2020 Barrels of Rossville Union® Single Barrel Rye Whiskey

"We're proud to make some of the finest rye whiskey in the country at our Lawrenceburg distillery," says Andrew Mansinne, Vice President of Brands. "Demand for our 2020 Rossville Union Single Barrel Selection has exceeded expectations in our inaugural year. We are thrilled to work with our valued retail and distributor partners to offer this limited-edition single barrel selection of Rossville Union."

Known as the "Masters of Rye," MGP is a leading distiller of the country's rye whiskies, including Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey and Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey. Debuting now in honor of National Rye Month, Rossville Union Single Barrel Straight Rye Whiskey is available through select retailers (click here for a list of participating accounts).

About Rossville Union Straight Rye Whiskey

For nearly 200 years, Lawrenceburg's master distillers have been perfecting the original handcrafted rye blends in one of America's last Prohibition-era distilleries. Exclusively from the masters of rye at MGP, Rossville Union is a return to the golden age of rye with an authentic taste perfected in "Whiskey City." Rossville Union Master Crafted Straight Rye Whiskey offers a balance of sweet oak with rye spice aged a minimum of four years (SRP: $39.99/750-ml). Boldly bottled at 112.6 proof for indulgent sipping, Rossville Union Barrel Proof Straight Rye Whiskey (SRP: $59.99/750-ml) is blended from the finest barrel reserves to deliver a full, but balanced cask-strength rye whiskey with a spicy, caramel-forward taste and a smoky finish. Connect with us: RossvilleUnion.com and @RossvilleUnion (Twitter, Facebook and Instagram). Rossville Distillery, Lawrenceburg, IN, 47% ALC/VOL. & 56.3% ALC/VOL. Sip Masterfully, But Responsibly.

About MGP

Founded in 1941, MGP is a leading supplier of premium distilled spirits and specialty wheat proteins and starches. Distilled spirits include bourbon and rye whiskeys, gins and vodkas, which are carefully crafted through a combination of art and science backed by decades of experience. The company's proteins and starches are created in the same manner and provide a host of functional, nutritional and sensory benefits for a wide range of food products. MGP additionally is a top producer of high-quality industrial alcohol for use in both food and non-food applications. The company is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas, where distilled alcohol products and food ingredients are produced. Premium spirits are also distilled and matured at the company's facility in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. For more information, visit mgpingredients.com.

